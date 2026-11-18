Don Gone is the eighteenth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Done Gone mission, highlight any collectables, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

Check out our GTA 6 Guide Hub for our contantly evolving list of GTA 6 walkthroughs, secrets, top tips and more.

As part of our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

Late-chapter and late-game missions will, obviously, have a few spoilers in them, but we’ve written the walkthrough in a way that you will still experience the moment yourself, as we’re

Many missions in GTA 6 can be accessed at the same time as other missions. For the sake of this GTA 6 walkthrough, we’ve listed the missions in the order that they appear in the in-game story recap.

GTA 6 Don Gon Mission Walkthrough

Done Gone begins by heading to Donnie’s trailer. Here you can take down his flag. After that, head inside the trailer and start collecting Donnie’s things. Donnie’s bag is on his bed, and his belongings are all over the trailer. Donnie’s belongings are:

GTA 6 Don Gone: Where are Donnie’s Belongings?

Photo – found on the wall next to the TV

Clothes – found in the drawers, or in the wardrobe

Flight schedule – found next to the patriot neon sign

Map – found on the fridge

Donnie’s ID – found on the shelf across from the fridge

After you’ve collected the items, you can choose to do a line of coke for Donnie, and then head out of the trailer. As you leave, you’ll find the military men from the bar looking for you and Donnie. It’s time to take them down. Fight the three of them.This fight is similar to the one at the bar, though they are slightly more aggressive here.

Then, load Donnie’s things into his car, and leave Key Lento. You can do this by following the pink map line, which will take you out of the region. You now need to destroy Donnie’s car. Find a quiet spot, and then blow it up. You can find a fuel can in the back of the car, or you can just shoot the engine a few times.

Once you’ve done that, leave the area, and then you’ll call Brian. This concludes the Don Gone mission. See you, space cowboy.