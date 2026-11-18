Discharge Time is the twenty-second mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. It’s also the final mission in Chapter 1 of GTA 6.

In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Discharge Time mission, highlight any collectables, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

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In our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can. If there’s something extremely spoilery that we can’t avoid, we’ll signpost it so that you can watch the in-game moment yourself, rather than read about it.

In GTA 6, once Lucia has been released from jail and you have access to both playable characters, many missions in GTA 6 can be accessed at the same time.

So for the sake of this GTA 6 walkthrough, we’ve listed the missions in the order that they appear in the in-game story recap. You can find the story recap by via the progress menu.

Some missions in GTA 6 can only be done by one character or the other, and some can only be completed at certain times of day. In this case, we’ve noted which character you need to play as, and when they can be accessed.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Discharge Time Walkthrough

Discharge Time follows on from Home Sweet Home and is the final mission in Chapter 1 of GTA 6.

At the hospital, Lucia notices that the men who are after them have already tracked down where Jason is being kept. Head up to the second floor, and find Jason in the ICU. Go to his room and wake him up, it’s time to escape.

During this next sequence, you’ll play as Jason, who is in a wheelchair, shooting enemies that are bursting from every door in the hospital. It’s very easy to die in this sequence due to the sheer number of enemies, so we recommend using focus mode as much as possible.

Jason and Lucia work their way through the hospital, before eventually control switches to Lucia again. Defend Jason from the hordes of enemies. When you get to the ambulance bay, Lucia will leave Jason in order to go to find a way out. Eventually, Jason will be knocked from his wheelchair and have to crawl to a gun.

Lucia will return in the ambulance, taking us to the final sequence of this mission, and this chapter. As Jason, sit in the back of the ambulance and shoot at the enemies chasing you and Lucia. You can either shoot the driver, shoot the person shooting at you, or shoot at the engine/wheels of the cars. Disabling the cars by shooting the wheels can also cause enemy cars to ricochet onto other cars, making it an effective way to clear the road.

After a while, the mission will end, as will Chapter 1 of GTA 6.