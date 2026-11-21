Dealer’s Choice is the thirty-seventh mission in GTA 6

Do you need help completing Dealer’s Choice in GTA 6? Here’s how to complete the mission, and all you need to know about how to get the best outcome from the Cut or Pure choice.

The Dealer’s Choice mission involves collecting product from a dealer called Tyrone and selling it to buyers in Vice City. You’ll also have to make an important decision about which product to take. This mission also introduces Tyrone as someone Jason and Lucia can eventually sell their stash to.

Here’s how to complete Dealer’s Choice in GTA 6 and which option you should choose.

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GTA 6 Dealer’s Choice walkthrough

Dealer’s Choice becomes available after completing Welcome to Vice City, the first mission in Chapter 3 of GTA 6. Head back to the Jack of Hearts club near the house and make your way upstairs to the recording studio. Here you’ll find Jason’s friend Dre’Quan in the recording studio at the top of the stairs.

Go in and wait for him to finish recording. He’ll be working with The Dimez, a pair of rappers that will become bigger characters as the game goes on. During this session, Jason can choose which lyric he prefers in the song.

Walk with Dre’Quan to Boobie, who is in the office at the club. Boobie explains that Jason owes him a favour for providing the his old apartment. Once the conversation ends, get into Dre’Quan’s car and follow him to the pickup location.

Drive to the apartment complex and follow Dre’Quan up the stairs to meet Tyrone. After a short chat introducinng the character, Tyrone will offer you two different products: Cut or Pure. This is the main choice in Dealer’s Choice and determines how the subsequent drug deal plays out.

Should you choose Cut or Pure in Dealer’s Choice?

I recommend choosing Pure, as it allows you to complete the deal without complications.

Here’s what happens in the mission Dealer’s Choice with each option:

Pure: The buyers test the product and accept it without any problems. You can collect the money and continue the mission.

Cut: The buyers test the brick and discover that the product has been mixed. You can offer it to them at half price to complete the transaction peacefully, or you can start blasting.

There is no lasting impact on the overall story of GTA 6 based on this choice alone.

Here’s how the mission plays out with both choices:

Drive to the marked location south of the Jack of Hearts and follow Dre’Quan towards the buyers.

Pure: When prompted, hand over the bag to the client and wait while the buyer checks the product. You can ask him to hurry up if you don’t want to wait. Once the inspection is complete, collect the backpack containing the money.

Cut: You’ll hand over the bag like before, but once you hand over the bag, they’ll notice that the stuff has been stepped on, and a fight will break out.

Once you’re free from the cops or the gang members, drive Dre’Quan towards the marker on the map. A cutscene will trigger before you reach your destination, bringing Dealer’s Choice to an end.

The end of this mission will also transition from Jason to Lucia, to see an old friend turn up at the new apartment.