Day Release is the sixteenth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Day Release mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

In Day Release, Jason and Lucia celebrate Lucia’s temporary freedom in the bright lights of Vice City.

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In our walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

Once you have complete control of Jason, and Lucia has been released from jail and you have access to both playable characters, many missions in GTA 6 can be accessed at the same time.

For the sake of this GTA 6 walkthrough, we’ve listed the missions in the order that they appear in the in-game story recap. Certain missions that are part of GTA 6 Side Mission lists actually begin as part of the main story, so we’re sticking to it.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Day Release Walkthrough

Day Release begins by meeting Lucia at the bar. She’ll have her ankle tag removed. At this point, you’ll no longer play as Jason, and you’ll control Lucia for the remainder of the mission. Get on the speedboat and head to the yacht.

On the yacht, you’ll enjoy a party with Mattia and his friends, before getting the option to jump on jetskits. Here, you’ll have a choice. You can either get on a jetski solo, or get on a jetski with Jason. If you choose to get on the jetski with Jason, your relationship level will increase.

Ride the jetskis around the island, and jump over the ramps that are in the water. After doing this for a while, Mattia will challenge you to race back to the yacht. Once you’re back on the yacht, more partying will happen, before eventually you’ll be asked to shoot champagne bottles using focus mode. It doesn’t really matter if you shoot all of them, or none of them, this only changes a short line of dialogue after.

Now it’s time to get ready for the night out. You’ll go into one of the bedrooms and pick a dress for Lucia. Whichever dress you pick here will be permanently unlocked for Lucia. You can buy the remaining dresses later in the game, but this is the earliest point to pick up a free, fancy piece of clothing.

Once you’ve picked a dress, find Mattia, who is on the lower decks of the yacht. As you walk around here, you’ll get the option to take a photo of some secret documents to send to Cal, and you can also take a picture at the front of the boat, which will increase Jason and Lucia’s relationship status.

Find Mattia, and then the game will transfer to Vice City where you’ll be racing through the streets in a supercar. Keep up with Mattia as you weave through the city. The only way to fail this section is by destroying the car, so if you can avoid that, you will be fine.

Eventually Mattia will stop at a hotel and collect some drugs, at which point you’ll once again speed through the streets. This time, the game’s drug filter will be on, meaning it’ll slightly harder to see where you’re going. Once again, the only fail state here is if you destroy the car.

After this section, your whole crew will pull up to the club, at which point your objective is to Follow Mattia into the club. Stay in the VIP area, and Mattia will offer you some drugs. After that, dance with Jason. You can increase your relationship status here by doing dance flourishes with L2, when prompted.

A series of cutscenes will play before the party transfers to one of the apartments above the club. Eventually, Lucia will have to find Jason, at the end of a long hallway. Now that the party has broken up, Jason and Lucia hold hands and make a quick exit over the balcony.

In the moring, both Jason and Lucia are dropped off at The Rusty Anchor. This is the end of the playable segment, and player control transfers back to Jason. That’s the end of the Day Release mission in GTA 6.