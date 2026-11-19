Daily Driver is the twenty-eigth mission in GTA 6.

The mission is a Lucia solo mission, given to her by Moses after you do the first mission for him. If you’re looking for a Daily Driver walkthrough, this is the guide for you. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Daily Driver in GTA 6.

This guide, like all our walkthroughs, contain no spoilers. For more GTA 6 Guides, check out our GTA 6 Guide Hub.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Daily Driver Walkthrough

In Daily Driver, Lucia has to steal a car for Moses. The car is in a scrap yard, and it’s surrounded by NPCs that will turn hostile if they spot Lucia. Jump over the fence, and either stealth around to the car, or start blasting.

Whichever way you do it, once you have the ’82 Crawler, gun it through the gate, and head back to Moses.

Once you get the car, head back to Moses and drop it off. That’s it! You’ve completed Daily Driver. This mission is an introduction to getting specific cars for Moses. As the game progresses, Moses will send you locations of special cars that you can steal and return to him.

These cars never give much money, especially considering you have to break into somewhere secure in order to get them, but it’s still worth it during Chapter 2 when Lucia and Jason are down on their luck.

This same mission format returns in the game’s next chapter, this time with supercars.