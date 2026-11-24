Where is the cut-off tool in GTA 6? This guide has the answer.

If you’ve been exploring Leonida in GTA 6, you’ve probably come across yellow shipping containers with a large SCOOP logo. Key Lento, the game’s opening area, has a lot of them sitting around with seemingly no way to get inside. These containers can hold valuable loot, but you’ll need a specific piece of equipment before you can get inside.

The Cut-Off Tool is required to break into these containers, but you won’t get it until you play a specific story mission. Here’s where to find the Cut-Off Tool in GTA 6 and how to use it to open SCOOP containers.

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Where to find the Cut-Off Tool in GTA 6

You unlock the Cut-Off Tool by completing the Meet the Heders mission in Chapter 3.

During this mission, Lucia is sent to a dockyard as part of a job involving Brian and Lori. You’ll need to infiltrate the shipping yard and locate a particular SCOOP container holding a vehicle.

The Cut-Off Tool is given to you as part of the mission, so you don’t need to purchase it or complete any additional side activities. This is the only place to get the Cut-Off tool in the game. After you aquire it, you’ll have it permanently. You can use it as either Jason or Lucia.

How to use the Cut-Off Tool to open containers

Once you’ve unlocked the equipment, finding a yellow SCOOP container is the next step. There are dozens of them across the game. They will also glow when viewed with Focus Mode. These containers can appear in several locations across Leonida, including Key Lento beaches, parking areas, under the motorways and locations near gang hideouts.

When you find one, approach the front doors and press the interact button. The prompt will appear if it’s a container you can interact with. You’ll then need to hold R2 and keep the pink indicator within the highlighted section of the circular gauge. Maintaining the correct position will speed up the process and eventually break the lock. You can also just hold R2, but doing this makes it take longer.

Once the lock has been cut, the container doors will open automatically.

What is inside SCOOP containers in GTA 6?

SCOOP containers are worth searching because their contents can include valuable items, weapons, explosives, drugs and even vehicles.

Once a SCOOP container is opened, it will remain opened.

That’s everything you need to know about finding the Cut-Off Tool in GTA 6 and opening SCOOP containers.