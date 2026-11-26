Grand Theft Auto 6 features ghosts. Not just in your car either, but there are ghost ships on the high seas.

If you venture to a certain lighthouse in the far reaches of GTA 6’s map at night, you’ll encounter two ghosts having an argument. If you’re willing to explore and sniff around, you can even uncover what they were arguing over and see the ghost ship for yourself.

In this guide, we’re breaking down every step of the ghost ship easter egg in Grand Theft Auto 6 so you can get the Cursed Knife reward for yourself. Just be warned: you’ll need either an owned boat with scuba gear or the Key Cloner so you can steal one nearby.

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Ghost ship easter egg start, lighthouse location – GTA 6

This easter egg takes place on Little Hardin Island, which is at the Northeast point of Leonard County. Again, you’ll need a boat to reach this place, and if you don’t own a boat with scuba gear, you’ll need a Key Cloner to steal one from a dock on Little Hardin Island.

To start this easter egg, simply approach the lighthouse from 10 PM or later. You may also need to do this solo, as just Jason or Lucia. When the time is right, you’ll be able to hear two ghostly voices arguing, and by looking up at the lighthouse you can see them both scuffle before one falls from the top.

Photograph location, journal location – GTA 6

After witnessing the ghostly discussion, you’ll be able to find a photograph of the two men involved at the foot of the lighthouse, next to the stairs you use to start climbing. This is an optional item, but a fun piece of context.

Next you’ll need to find the journal, which is found in the ruined house on a small island Northwest of the lighthouse — it’s not far; you can swim. Inside, you’ll find the journal near the old fireplace. It’s quite long, but it gives full context for the ghost argument you witnessed, and a hint for the next step.

Cursed Knife location – GTA 6

After witnessing the ghost argument and looking through the journal, you’ll be able to start looking for the Cursed Knife. Get in a boat with scuba gear, and sail to the waters directly East of the lighthouse. As you approach fog and a storm will quickly roll in, making it impossible to see buoys and other boats. Your engine will cut out too, indicating that you’re close. Gear up, and jump in the water.

The Cursed Knife is on a small shipwreck at the bottom of the sea, directly East of the lighthouse. You can use your metal detector to narrow down the location when you get close, and you’ll need to, as it’s very dark down here. Once you’ve found the Cursed Knife, you can get back on your boat and return to the lighthouse.

How to see the Ghost Ship – GTA 6

This is the final step of the ghost ship quest, finally proving that the mythical ship is real. Head to the lighthouse after 1 AM, and from the very top of the tower you’ll be able to see the ghost ship to the Northeast. You’ll need your binoculars to get a good look before it disappears forever.

That’s the final part of the ghost ship quest, and the Cursed Knife melee weapon is your ultimate reward.