Here’s how to complete Crosstown Traffic in GTA 6.

The mission, which is given by your new contact Raul, splits the couple across Vice City. While Jason follows a convoy of boats along the river on a motorbike, Lucia boards a metro overground train to get close to one of the gang’s associates.

Here’s everything you need to know about completing Crosstown Traffic in GTA 6, including what rewards you’ll get at the end of it.

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GTA 6 Crosstown Traffic walkthrough

Once you’ve received the phonecall from Raul, you can start the mission from either of two locations:

Starting as Lucia: Head to the Courtyard Bar in Stockyard to meet Raul.

Starting as Jason: Visit the boatyard in La Perle to meet Karim.

It doesn’t matter which character you choose. Both starting locations lead into the same mission, with the story switching between Lucia and Jason as the operation unfolds. This also doesn’t impact what rewards you get, or any choices in the mission.

The mission is split into several objectives, alternating between Lucia’s metro operation and Jason’s pursuit of the boat convoy. The game swaps you between the two automatically, so you don’t need to keep an eye on this.

Follow the boats

After the opening cutscene, you’ll take control of Jason, who is riding a motorbike along the riverbank.

Your objective is to follow the boats carrying the shipment. Stick to the dirt paths alongside the river and keep the boats in sight as you follow it through Vice City. If you let them get away, or destroy the bike by falling into the water, the mission will end.

As long as you keep up with them, you’ll be fine. You can’t take them down here or anything like that, you’re just tailing them until the game automatically swaps to the next portion with Lucia.

Eventually, Jason will reach the drop-off point and the game will switch to Lucia.

Catch the Metro

Lucia’s part of the mission begins with her missing the train.

You’ll need to catch up with it before it gets too far away. Sprint underneath the elevated railway tracks, following the route marked on your minimap. You can jump into a car (or in our case use one of the Lime scooter-style Escooters that are sitting around) to make it to the next metro station.

If you miss the train’s departure, it may be possible to board it at the next station, but it’s also possible the mission will fail for you getting too far from the gang. Look for the stairs leading up to the next metro station. Once you reach the platform, board the train.

It’s worth moving quickly during this section, as wasting time can make it harder to catch up with the train.

Confront the Guardia Brothers member

Once aboard the metro, make your way towards the front carriage to find the Guardia Brothers member.

Approach the man and intimidate him. Lucia will force him to the floor, allowing you to pressure him into cooperating. You’ll then need to take his phone and make him place a call to the boat couriers. Either of the conversation prompts works here, as he will eventually make the call.

With the call made, Jason can move in on the shipment.

Hijack the boat

The game automatically switches back to Jason, who finds himself under attack from gang members on the dock.

Take out the two armed baddies before getting back on the motorcycle. Follow the boats along the river, keeping an eye out for Karim’s directions. When he tells you to turn right at the bridge, follow his instructions.

Continue along the route until you reach a ramp that launches Jason onto one of the boats. This part is scripted so you just need to get into a good enough position that the game will throw you aboard.

Once aboard, deal with the enemy crew. When you’re close enough, jump across to the boat carrying the shipment.

With the boat under your control, the operation moves into its next part of the mission as Lucia.

Stop the train

You’ll switch back to Lucia, who is still aboard the metro.

At this point, more gang members will appear and attack her. Take them down using melee attacks. Once the enemies have been dealt with, make your way towards the back of the train.Look for the emergency Stop button and interact with it before the train reaches the next station.

This completes Lucia’s part of the mission. The game now switches back to Jason.

Escape the Coast Guard

The final section of Crosstown Traffic sees Lucia join Jason aboard the stolen boat.

You’ll now need to defend the shipment against waves of pursuing enemies, including gang members on jetskis, armed boats and eventually the Coast Guard.

Before the firefight gets underway, check the rear seats of the boat. You’ll find an assault rifle and body armour that will make the upcoming battle considerably easier. You’ll have unlimited ammo in this section, so don’t worry about that, though you’ll still have to reload after every 30 bullets.

Focus on the drivers of the pursuing boats and jetskis. Taking out the person controlling a vehicle will cause it to crash, making this a much more effective strategy than repeatedly shooting at the vehicles themselves. You can shoot the boats to disable them, but this takes way longer than a well-placed Focus Mode headshot.

Eventually, a Coast Guard helicopter will join the pursuit. Rather than wasting ammunition firing at its body, aim through the front windshield and take out the pilot.

Keep defending the boat until you get a scripted sequence with Karim droping containers from a bridge. This brings the playable part of Crosstown Traffic to an end.

With the shipment secured, the mission concludes.

GTA 6 Crosstown Traffic mission rewards

Completing Crosstown Traffic rewards you with $3,000 cash.

That’s everything you need to know about Crosstown Traffic from GTA 6.