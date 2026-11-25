Grand Theft Auto 6 sports a new feature known as Criminal Profiles. A bit like a Hitman or Metal Gear Solid game, your actions across missions and the open world are actually ranked and weighted.

For example, do you go non-lethal for most missions, or are you happy to gun down a few hostiles? In fact, if an enemy is already downed, do you go for the kill to finish them off? What if the people you’re attacking aren’t even enemies, but just people who were minding their own business in Leonida?

All of these factors are taken into consideration and build your Criminal Profile. In this guide, we’re explaining all of the Criminal Profiles and what changes about the game if you earn them in Grand Theft Auto 6.

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Criminal Profiles explained – GTA 6

Jason and Lucia are criminals. That’s an unavoidable part of the story, but what kind of criminals they are is up to you. How many kills you get in missions, and how many you get in the open world, impacts your Criminal Profile and eventually will impact the options you can take and the buffs you get. For example, a Professional profile will give you a Focus buff whenever you get a non-lethal takedown. On the other hand, Violent profiles will give you a Focus buff for headshots.

As a result, the more you lean into a specific playstyle, the harder it can be to go back. You may also lose your ability to surrender or negotiate with cops.

Professional Criminal Profile explained – GTA 6

If you want a Professional profile, you need to take down foes non-lethally, and if possible, commit crimes without even getting spotted. If you achieve perfect stealth time and time again, you’ll eventually achieve the Professional profile.

With the Professional profile, non-lethal takedowns will give you a Focus buff.

Hardened Criminal Profile explained – GTA 6

A Hardened profile proves that you’re willing to use force – and even kill – to get the job done. Taking down enemies generally won’t make you drop into a Violent profile – unless you’re killing foes that are already down – but you will slip into a Violent profile if you make a habit of killing civilians and police.

Friendly actions and non-lethal takedowns will give you a Focus buff as a Hardened criminal.

Violent Criminal Profile explained – GTA 6

If you have a Violent profile, it means you’ve been killing cops and civilians needlessly, or even shooting foes that are already downed. Once you’ve slipped into a Violent profile, it’s difficult to go back to Hardened without some serious behaviour changes.

With a Violent profile, headshots will give you a Focus buff.

Psycho Criminal Profile explained – GTA 6

You’ll drop into a Psycho profile if you’re regularly killing domesticated animals, civilians, and police. This is a point of no return of sorts — as a Psycho criminal, you can still redeem yourself by going non-lethal in future missions. Go any further, and there’s no turning back.

As a Psycho criminal, you will lose the ability to surrender to cops, but headshots will still give you a Focus buff.

Irredeemable Criminal Profile explained – GTA 6

Once you hit Irredeemable status, the narrative of the game will permanently change. Jason and Lucia’s story will come to a different conclusion, and it is impossible to go back to a Psycho profile or anything gentler.

There are no buffs for being irredeemable, so you should avoid this at all costs.