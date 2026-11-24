Wondering how to complete Credit Check in GTA 6?

Credit Check is a major mission in GTA 6 as it introduces the game’s bank robbing mechanics. Robbing banks are a major money making opportunity for Jason and Lucia, which becomes vital as making large amounts of cash is important in the late-game of GTA 6.

So read on to find out how to complete Credit Check, what rewards you’ll get for completing it, and more.

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GTA 6 Credit Check mission walkthrough

Credit Check becomes available after completing the Crosstown Traffic mission in Chapter 3.

Following the mission, Raul contacts Jason and Lucia and invites them to meet the rest of his crew. Credit Check consists of three separate Fleeca bank robberies forming the main part of the mission. This mission is key because it unlocks a major money making opportunity, robbing banks.

Before heading out, however, players will need to collect the equipment required for the jobs.

Meet Raul’s crew and collect your equipment

After entering the hideout, head upstairs and speak to Andrea.

Here you’ll get to choose which set of masks you’ll want to use for the mission.

Choose either set, as the decision doesn’t have a significant impact on the mission. We chose the ones on the right of the image below.

Next, speak to Karim, who is sitting at the glowing desk at the other side of the room.

Take the Dye Pack Jammer from his desk. This piece of equipment is particularly important because it allows Jason and Lucia to steal marked bills from banks and Payday Loans stores without having the money destroyed by dye packs. This is now permanently unlocked.

You can also collect Sticky Bombs from the nearby desk. These will prove useful when dealing with locked doors and safes during the robberies.

Once you’ve collected everything, head downstairs and get into the getaway vehicle prepared by Felipe.

Rob the first Fleeca bank

The first target is a Fleeca bank branch in Washington Beach. Drive to the marked location and park outside before entering the building. Make sure your mask is equipped before walking through the entrance. You can select it through your inventory. Press L1 and tab over to items. You can equip your mask the same way you equip at hat and sunglasses pre-crime.

Once inside, you’ll need to intimidate the security guards before collecting the marked cash. Go over to them, aim your gun at them, and then press Square to threaten. Move behind the counter and empty all four marked cash drawers.

It’s important to act quickly here. Karim can temporarily disable the bank’s security system, but you don’t have unlimited time to collect the money. Avoid unnecessary violence, particularly towards civilians and bank employees. This will impact your criminal profile and potetially attract the police. Threatening the guards should be your first priority, as allowing them to draw their weapons can make the robbery considerably more difficult.

Once you’ve collected the marked bills, return to the getaway vehicle and leave the area.

Rob the second Fleeca bank

After completing the first robbery, Karim will provide the location of another Fleeca bank.

On your way to the second bank, police officers may still be searching the surrounding area so be careful as you’re heading that way. Avoid driving directly through the police search zone. If you alert the police, you’ll need to lose them before you get to the second bank. Once you reach the second branch, park outside and use the partner command to tell your companion to wait in the vehicle. You can do this my holding down on the Dpad.

Enter the bank alone with your mask equipped. The next objective involves accessing the back office. You can use a Snap Gun to open the locked door or force your way inside, depending on the available interaction. Once inside, threaten the teller to obtain the safe combination. You can also kick the door down.

You can then collect the cash from the drawer and use a Sticky Bomb to access the inner safe area if required. Open the smaller safe using the combination or an explosive charge, then collect the additional money. Once everything has been collected, return to the vehicle and prepare for the final robbery.

Rob the third Fleeca bank

The third and final Fleeca bank is the largest of the three targets, and it presents the biggest challenge.

Re-equip your mask before the last Fleeca. There are more security guards inside this branch, so it’s important to intimidate them as quickly as possible. Once the guards have been dealt with, move behind the counter and collect the marked bills from all four cash drawers. If they begin shooting, shoot them in the leg to incapacitate them.

Keep an eye on your character’s money bag. If one character’s bag becomes full, switch to the other protagonist to make collecting the remaining money more efficient. You can throw the bags to each protagonist if you don’t want to switch.

Unlike the previous robbery, this one ramps things up as the security system triggers and additional guards emerge from the back of the building. This is scripted, so don’t worry, it will always happen.

Don’t waste too much time trying to access the safe, while you can do it, the risk of dying and failing the mission isn’t worth the amount of cash you’ll get. The police response is already underway, and escaping with the cash you’ve collected should be your priority.Deal with the immediate security threat and get out of the bank.

Escape the police and split up

With the final robbery complete, Jason and Lucia need to escape the police and return to their apartment.

This section introduces another useful partner mechanic.Rather than staying together throughout the getaway, you can instruct your companion to split up and escape independently.

This divides the police response, making it easier for each character to lose their wanted level.Use the partner command shown on screen to send your companion away. Once you’ve escaped the police, follow the objective marker back towards the Bayside apartment.

After reaching the destination, you’ll be reunited with your partner. After returning to the apartment, a short cutscene will play before players are asked to answer the door. Head towards the entrance and interact with it to complete Credit Check.

GTA 6 Credit Check mission rewards

Credit Check rewards the player with multiple things. Firstly, you’ll get $6000 cash. You’ll also get access to the Dye Pack Jammer. This opens up the ability to rob banks and payday loan places.