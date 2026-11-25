Wondering how to complete Cooties in GTA 6?

The Cooties mission in GTA 6 sees Lucia join Dre’Quan Priest and the Real Dimez to film a music video for their latest track. However, the shoot takes an unexpected turn when DWNPLY and his crew arrive looking for revenge.

If you’re struggling to complete the mission, here’s how to shoot the music video, escape DWNPLY’s crew and unlock the Bae-Luxe’s Bat reward.

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GTA 6 Cooties Mission Walkthrough

To unlock Cooties, you’ll first need to complete the Ride or Die mission in Chapter 3.

After a couple of in-game days, Jason’s friend Dre’Quan will contact you about filming a music video for the Real Dimez song, Cooties. To start the mission, head to the mission marker in Crosstown.

For the first part of the mission you’ll play as Lucia during the music video shoot, which features DWNPLY’s stolen car from the Ride or Die mission.

The first mission objective is to help the Real Dimez film their music video. Most of this section is scripted, but you’ll need to complete a few actions. You’ll need to drive the car on a predetermined route so that it can be filmed for the video.

After driving through the city, you’ll eventually stop, at which point some guys will start harassing Lucia and the Dimez. Get out the car as Lucia and knock the guy out. You won’t be able to pull weapons here, but you won’t need to, he’ll go down in one punch.

Once the confrontation is over, the girls will begin smashing up the car for the cameras. Lucia is handed a baseball bat, allowing you to join in.

Finally, you’ll need to spray-paint the vehicle. Shake the spray can using X on PlayStation or A on Xbox, then hold R2/RT to paint the side of the car.

Escape DWNPLY’s crew

With the music video finished, DWNPLY and his crew arrive looking for their car.

Jump behind the wheel and make your escape. You’ll need to lose the pursuing vehicles and drive outside the red danger area displayed on your map. If you destroy the car, the mission will fail, or if either of the Dimez are thrown out of the car due to a big crash, the mission will also fail.

Keep moving and if any of the DWNPLY cars get too close, shoot their wheels in Focus Mode to take them out quickly. Once all the pursuing cars have disappeared and you’ve escaped the marked area, the objective will update.

With DWNPLY’s crew gone, follow the objective marker towards the recording studio. Drive the damaged vehicle towards the destination to trigger the final sequence and complete the mission.

GTA 6 Cooties Mission Rewards