Here’s how to complete Company Property in GTA 6.

Company Property is a Chapter 3 mission in GTA 6 that sees Jason and Lucia help Brian transport a weapons shipment for Raul’s crew. In this Company Property mission walkthrough, we’ll explain how to complete the mission, how to save the cargo and more.

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GTA 6 Company Property walkthrough

Company Property becomes available in Chapter 3 after completing the Security Expert mission.

Once you’ve finished Security Expert, head to Skeeter’s bar in Hamlet to meet Jason’s old boss, Brian.

Meet Brian at Skeeter’s

You’ll find Brian waiting at the bar. Speak to him to trigger the mission and listen to his explanation about the weapons shipment that you’ll need for The Cartel Heist at the end of Chapter 3.

Brian explains that he owes Raul a favour and has arranged a weapons shipment through an old smuggling contact named Pilot Pete. You’ll remember Pete from the start of the game when you were doing drops with Donnie.

Follow Brian outside and get into his truck. You’ll then need to drive south to a nearby airfield to meet Pete and collect the shipment.

Follow the GPS marker until you reach the landing strip, where you’ll need to wait for Pilot Pete to arrive.

Load the weapons crates

Once Pete’s plane has landed, approach him to begin unloading the shipment.

You’ll need to collect two of the weapons crates and carry them to the back of Brian’s truck.

Pick up the first crate near the plane and place it in the truck before returning for the second.

Once both crates have been loaded, the Pilot Pete’s old pals the IAA turn up.

Fight off the IAA agents as Jason

Jason and Pilot Pete now need to escape the airfield through waves and waves of IAA agents and police. You’ll get a lot of hits to your criminal profile, but it’s worth noting that you don’t take as big a hit to your criminal profile during missions as opposed to the open world.

Follow Pete through the garage door on the right and into the hangar.

Before engaging the enemies, look opposite the entrance for an assault rifle and some health items. These will prove useful during the upcoming firefight. Use your adrenaline liberally.

Follow Pete through the building and eliminate the IAA agents as they enter.

Once the immediate threat has been dealt with, Pete will run through the back of the hangar. Follow him outside and continue south along the road. You’ll eventually reach a nearby building and Pete will climb onto the roof.

If you leave Pilot Pete, or he dies, the mission will fail, so make sure to protect him when you can.

Once the enemies have been dealt with, continue following Pete through the trees at the side of the airstrip towards the runway.

Escape the airfield in Pilot Pete’s plane

Pete will lead you across the runway to a second hangar.

Once inside the hangar, Jason will automatically get into Pete’s plane. You’ll need to get the aircraft moving as quickly as possible.

Drive out of the hangar, turn left onto the runway and accelerate to full speed. Be careful not to smash into the police and IAA cars as this will slow the plane, or send you off course. If you fail to take off, this will also end the mission and you’ll have to replay the section from the woods on.

Once you’re airborne, the game automatically switches to Lucia.

Protect the weapons cargo as Lucia

During this part of the mission you’ll take control of Lucia in the back of Brian’s truck, equipped with a mounted LMG and unlimited ammo.

Your objective is to protect the weapons cargo from pursuing IAA and police cars.

The enemies will attempt to ram the back of the truck, knocking crates out of the vehicle and reducing the amount of cargo you successfully deliver. The number of crates you manage to deliver impacts your rewards for this mission.

The key to completing this section successfully is to destroy pursuing vehicles before they reach the truck.

Prioritise the closest vehicles first, particularly those approaching directly behind you.

The LMG has unlimited ammo, so don’t be afraid to keep firing. However, you’ll still need to reload, so try to do so when there aren’t any vehicles immediately behind the truck.

Crash-land the plane as Jason

Playing as Jason again, you’ll have to land Pete’s plane, which is in the middle of crashing out.

Follow the on-screen objective and look for the fields ahead. The easiest place to land is the colourful field to the right of the river. Fly the damaged plane towards the open area and bring it down in the field. Use L2 to slow it down, and bounce it onto the ground.

You don’t need to find an airport or return to the original airfield. Simply aim for the designated open field and complete the emergency landing. Once the plane has touched down, the mission is effectively over, with only a cutscene to watch.

That’s everything you need to know about completing Company Property, now onto the rewards, which are tied to how much cargo you saved.

How to save all cargo in Company Property

One of the most important things to understand about Company Property is that your performance during Lucia’s truck sequence has consequences later in Chapter 3.

The weapons and explosives you successfully deliver determine how many explosive charges become available in the subsequent Hidden Charges mission.

You can earn three explosive charges by preserving the cargo.

Keeping every crate also earns a Professional Criminal Profile bonus.

If you’re aiming for the best possible outcome, concentrate on destroying pursuing vehicles before they reach Brian’s truck. It’s worth taking your time with the LMG rather than allowing enemies to repeatedly ram the vehicle.

By using Focus Mode, you can take out the drivers, which causes the cars to veer of the road, rather than firing endless bullets into the engine. If you’re lucky, the cars will also take our some of the other vehicles, making it easier to thin out the pack.