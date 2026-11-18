Coming Home is the eleventh mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Coming Home mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

Check out our GTA 6 guides, including information on side missions, early game tips, and more; check out VGC’s extensive GTA 6 Guide hub.

It’s been 13 years. So, as a favor to everyone who has waited this whole time, in our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

After you gain control of Jason in the early game, there are several missions in GTA 6 that you can tackle in any order. For the sake of this walkthrough, we’ve decided to order them based on how they are ordered in the in-game story recap section of the menu.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Coming Home Walkthrough



Coming Home gives the player a few objectives to complete before the mission actually starts. Doing these things will impact the relationship with Lucia, though they can be skipped if players want to.

Firstly, head to the jewelry shop and buy a necklace for Lucia. If you’ve not got enough money, there are several shops in the area which you can rob, though by this point in the story, you should have enough from standard missions to buy it.

Then, go to the grocery store and pick up some food. When you enter the store, the map will light up with dozens of icons noting which food and drink you should grab, however you only need to grab a few of these before the game prompts you to leave.

Next, head to the bar where Lucia’s friend Andi works, and pick up Lucia’s clothes. We recommend you take Jason’s vehicle here, as you can store the clothes in the trunk. Andi will become a prominent character later in this chapter and later in the game, so it’s worth seeing this introduction.

Head to the flower shop (near the weed dealer from earlier in the game) and pick up some flowers, then finally go to the barbers and pick up a new haircut for Jason. Once you’ve done all of this, the actual Coming Home mission begins at the prison.

Drive to the prison and talk to the guard. You’ll see a short flashback before reuniting with Lucia. Get in the car, and drive to The Rusty Anchor to celebrate her freedom. When you arrive, order a drink for yourself and your crew, before heading out to the deck to speak to Lucia, and catch up on the time you’ve spent apart.

After this, the game will cut to Jason in the bathroom, before he’s prompted to return to Lucia, at which point Brian and the rest of your friends arrive. Here, the game tells you “hang out with your friends.” There are a few interactions dotted across the bar, so pick any of these, and after you’ve done a few, the game will move you on.

Speak to Donnie in the bathroom, and you’ll notice that some military men are bothering him. You’ll catch up with them soon. Donnie will offer you the chance to do some coke with him, which you can accept or decline.

After a few cutscenes, Lucia will prompt you to dance with her, which you can accept or decline. This will impact your relationship with her. If you choose to dance, as we did, you’ll get an early relationship boost. After this, you’ll be prompted to speak to more people at the bar, and hang out with your friends.

Speak to Rhonda, the woman with the huge lizard on her neck, and her pet will run off outside the bar. Head outside and use focus mode to find it. It’s just across the street in a bush. After you return, Mattia, the partner of one of Lucia’s prison mates arrives.

Lucia tells Jason that Mattia may have some work for the pair of them, so after you’ve partied for a while, speak to Mattia to continue the mission. He’ll suggest the pair of you play pool. Play for a while, and the military men from earlier who were harassing Donnie will start smack talking you and Mattia.

After a while, you’re prompted to take things outside, and deal with D-Man. After a short melee fight sequence, the cops show up, so it’s time for you and Lucia to run. Follow Lucia, at which point you’ll get a final cutscene, and the mission will be over.

That’s the Coming Home mission in GTA 6.