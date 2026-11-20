Coffee Break is the thirty-first mission in GTA 6.

GTA 6’s Coffee Break mission sees Jason and Lucia take a moment to plan their next move after their robbery spree in Port Gellhorn. The pair need to earn (or steal) some money before they head back to Vice City. Coffee Break will unlock multiple main and side missions in order to pull this off.

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GTA 6 Coffee Break walkthrough

Coffee Break is a very straightforward mission, with just a few things to do. From where you start the mission outside the Motel, walk with Lucia towards the motel kitchen, which is located in the southern corner of the property at the mission marker.

As you walk to the kitchen, you’ll speak to Wyman, who mentions the Mud Club and its off-road dirt races. This introduces one of the activities you’ll be able to explore later, and point you in the direction of a significant side mission thread.

Once you’re inside the kitchen, Lucia will sit down at a table. Head over to the coffee machine and purchase a coffee for Lucia. This starts a cutscene in which Jason and Lucia discuss their plans to leave Port Gellhorn and move back to the big smoke, Vice City, to do this, they’re going to need some serious cash.

Here you’ll introduced to several potential jobs that can help the pair raise enough money for the move. Don’t worry about which one you select, as all four opportunities will be marked on your map and can be completed in any order. You can also earn cash via the methods you’ve already been using, like shopping shops, and selling cars.

GTA 6 Coffee Break rewards

Completing Coffee Break unlocks free character switching between Jason and Lucia, allowing you to play as either protagonist outside of specific mission restrictions. This also means that you can free roam as a pair. Alexa, play Hot Together.

It also opens four follow-up missions that you can tackle in any order: Thrillbillies, Hit Avery Pawn, Hit Kingpin Bowling and Impounded Vehicle.

These jobs will help Jason and Lucia raise the $15,000 they need to fund their move to Vice City.

The next main story mission is Afternoon Delight, and it’s a belter.