Clear Skies is the fifteenth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Clear Skies mission, highlight any collectables, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

Clear Skies sees Jason and Donnie meet with The Final Chapter to broker a deal for some of Donnie’s preferred substances.

If you’re playing through GTA 6, and you’re keen to find out more, check out our GTA 6 Guide Hub. Here you’ll find a walkthrough-in-progress, which covers the entire game, and much more.

While we’ll eventually add every mission to our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

Once Lucia has been released from jail and you have access to both playable characters, many missions in GTA 6 can be accessed at the same time. For the sake of this GTA 6 walkthrough, we’ve listed the missions in the order that they appear in the in-game story recap.

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GTA 6 Clear Skies Walkthrough

To start the Clear Skies mission, chat to Donnie, who will tell you to go speak to Brian at the bar. After that, you’ll go back to Donnie’s plane and taxi it into the river.

Fly to the intercept point, at which point Pilot Pete will appear. Catch up with Pilot Pete, who will be flying close to the ground. At this point, you’ll escort Pete to the landing strip with Donnie. Once you’ve done this, you’ll fly to the next airstrip and land there. There’s a failstate here if you destroy the plane, so be careful when landing.

Once you’ve landed, you’ll be told to taxi the plane, and then follow Donnie towards a drug deal with The Final Chapter. As you could probably tell from the vibe of the deal, it’s about to go wrong. Donnie is kidnapped, and it’s your mission to find him.

The Final Chapter will swarm you, and attempt to flank round the ride of your cover, so take them out quickly. Once they’re dead, head to the left and bash through the door to find Donnie. Work your way through the buildings that are on the landing strip, many of which have Final Chapter members lurking in them.

Your job is now to Rescue Donnie Again. He’ll be held by some Final Chapter members in the hanger, make sure to kill the ones attacking Donnie before he is killed, or this will fail the mission.

Rescue Donnie, and escape. As you leave the airstrip you’ll be tasked with holding off The Final Chapter, as more and more members appear. Grab a bike and catch up to Donnie, who will escape on the plane. Race away from the airstrip, and take down the Final Chapter members that chase you. Eventually you’ll meet Donnie at a riverbank.

After you finish this segment of the mission, you’ll be taken back home. Once you’re home, speak to Lucia, and you’ll help her build a coffee table. This segment involves a short QTE, after which the mission will end.

That’s the complete walkthrough of Clear Skies in GTA 6.