Clean Up After Donnie is the thirteenth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Clean Up After Donnie mission, highlight any collectables, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

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In our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

Once Lucia has been released from jail and you have access to both playable characters, many missions in GTA 6 can be accessed at the same time. For the sake of this GTA 6 walkthrough, we’ve listed the missions in the order that they appear in the in-game story recap.

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Clean Up After Donnie Walkthrough

At the start of Clean Up After Donnie, head to the map marker to where Donnie’s package is supposed to be. When you arrive, you’ll find a riverbank, but the package will be missing. At the edge of the water, examine the empty package.

Then, get in the boat and drive it down the river. Soon, you’ll reach a shack with Kingfishers in it. You can speak to them, but pretty soon they’ll turn hostile on you. There’s no way to get through this segment without the Kingfishers kicking off, so it’s worth just taking shots at them as soon as you can. The fan boat isn’t very well covered, so if you find yourself taking a lot of damage, taking down the Kingfishers before they get the chance.

Go inside the shack and pick up the package of coke. In here, you’ll also find a sniper rifle, which is helpful because some Kingfishers will appear in boats shortly, and attempt to take you down. Take them out, and then call Donnie.

Donnie will tell you to bring the package to his old tool box, behind his trailer. From now on, you’re able to sell narcotics to Donnie by dropping them at his trailer, which is an effective money-maker in the early game.

That’s Cleaning Up After Donnie finished. After this, Donnie will send you the locations of some of his packages that you can collect, and later sell.