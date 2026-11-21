Checking Out is the thirty-fifth mission in GTA 6 and the final chapter of GTA 6 Chapter 2.

Jason and Lucia finally leave Port Gellhorn behind and head for Vice City. In this Checking Out mission walkthrough, we’ll explain how to complete this mission and warn you about the point of no return in Chapter 2.

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GTA 6 Chapter 2 point of no return:

Checking Out is a point of no return.

After you start this mission, you can’t back out, and the events of the mission permanently removes the Starlet Motel as your home. You should make a manual save here. It’s also worth coming back to the motel a little later in the story. No spoilers.

GTA 6 Checking Out Walkthrough

1. Pick up the gun and leave the motel room

After the opening cutscene, you’ll discover that armed men have arrived at the Starlet Motel, the same men that have been chasing Jason and Lucia since Tourist Trap.

When the gameplay portion of the mission starts, you’ll control Jason, who needs to fight his way out of the motel room. Before leaving, pick up the shotgun lying on the bed.

Head outside and use the available cover to protect yourself from incoming gunfire. Several enemies are positioned around the motel’s parking area, so take them out before advancing to the next part of the mission. Pick up ammo off the bodies of the enemies that you manage to take down.

Work your way across the motel grounds towards the cafe , which is located on the side of the building. Your objective is to regroup with Lucia, who is waiting inside.

2. Defend the cafe as Lucia

Once Jason reaches Lucia, control switches to her. More attackers arrive, and you’ll need to defend the couple from inside the motel cafeteria. Take cover behind the breakfast bar, but pay attention to the fact that enemies can shoot you from multiple windows, which makes it a pretty difficult section.

Use any painkillers or adrenaline you have. Keep shooting until the main bad guys have been killed which will give Jason and Lucia have an opportunity to escape for good.

3. Shoot the biker and regroup with Jason

Once Jason and Lucia reaches the road, Jason steals a nearby car while Lucia is confronted by an approaching biker. The game will automatically start Focus Mode. Shoot the biker before he reaches you, then take his sanchez. While Jason drives the escape car, Lucia follows him on the motorbike.

Keep an eye on your minimap if you lose track of Jason. Jason’s vehicle is marked with a pink indicator, making it easier to track his location. If you get too far away from Jason, the mission can trigger a failstate.

Don’t worry about overtaking him; your objective is simply to catch up, I don’t even know if the game will allow you to catch up with him, there may be some rubberbanding.

4. How to jump from the motorcycle to Jason’s car

After chasing Jason for a while, an on-screen prompt will appear telling you to jump to Jason’s car. Race the bike alongside the car and get close enough for the jump prompt to pop-up. Once the jump is successful, you’ll climb into Jason’s car and the game will move into the final escape sequence of Checking Out.

5. Escape the police

After jumping into Jason’s car, you’ll take control of Lucia while Jason handles the driving.

The rest of this mission involves blasting the police that are chasing you out of town to bits. As usual when it comes to a police chase, shoot the tyres or the engine to disable the police cars. If you don’t care about your criminal profile, blast them in the jaw.

Once you’ve escaped, a final cutscene plays showing Jason and Lucia finally arriving in Vice City. You might remember it from the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

This completes Checking Out and brings Chapter 2: Paradise Lost to an end. Smell you later, Port Gellhorn.

GTA 6 Checking Out rewards

Unlike some earlier missions, Checking Out doesn’t provide a cash payment or additional vehicle reward. All that for that. Great.

Instead, its main reward is progression into the next chapter of GTA 6’s story and finally making it to Vice City. This marks a huge change in the story of GTA 6 and starts off some of the best missions in the game.

That’s it for Checking Out and for Chapter 2 of Grand Theft Auto 6. It’s time for Vice City, baby!