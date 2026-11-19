How many chapters are in GTA 6? How many mission are in the game?

Those are two of the major questions that GTA 6 players have started to ask now that they have access to the full game. In this spoiler-free list of all GTA 6 chapters and GTA 6 missions, we have listed every mission in the same order they appear in the in-game story recape.

If you’re enjoying GTA 6, check out our GTA 6 Guides Hub, which includes walkthroughs, top tips for playing the game, and much more.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Chapter List

There are 5 Chapters in GTA 6.

There are 95 main missions in GTA 6.

Note: If a mission title contains a spoiler, we have redacted it. We’ve also used generic GTA 6 screens for the images in this story (beyond the header image of Chapter 1) so those aren’t spoiled either.

GTA Chapter 1 Mission List

Chapter 1 of GTA 6 follows Jason and he prepares for Lucia to get out of jail.

Prologue

Gone Fishing

Gear Up

Just A Scratch

Lab Fees

Unwanted Attention

Pipework

Hey Arnold!

Island Dreams

Feng Shui

Coming Home

Buck Me

Clean Up After Donnie

Down To Earth

Clear Skies

Day Release

Swamped

Don Gone

Recalibration

Tourist Trap

Home Sweet Home

Discharge Time

GTA Chapter 2 Mission List

Chapter 2 of GTA 6 takes Jason and Lucia to Kelly County.

What’s In The Bag?

Ambulance Chaser

Just Moved In

Girl’s Trip

Moses

Daily Driver

Slam Dunk

Breakfast Run

Coffee Break

Afternoon Delight

Thrillbillies

Twist Wrist, Smash, Grab

Checking Out

GTA Chapter 3 Mission List

GTA 6 Chapter 3 takes Jason and Lucia back to Vice City.

Welcome to Vice City

Dealer’s Choice

Meet The Heders

Dubious Provenance

Mami Knows Best

South Leonida Real Estate

Tyrone

Here, Kitty Kitty

Kitty Litter Labs

Spin on This

Car Service

Top Billing

Boobie Time

First Impressions

Caught Slipping

Crosstown Traffic

Credit Check

Steal Zorruss For Randy

Sinfrontera National Bank

Security Expert

Ride or Die

Company Property

The Missing Link

Safe Word

Cooties

Bricked Up

Hidden Charges

The Cartel Heist

GTA Chapter 4 Mission List

GTA 6 Chapter 4 raises the stakes as Jason and Lucia go undercover

Ocean Beach

Another Life

Company Cars

Lawyer Up

Party Hard

Heavy Lifting

Photo/Shoot

Making Gainz

Watch It

Cash Injections

Amateur hour

Dirty Work

Too Much Baggage

Adventures in Babysitting

Fresh Evidence

Power Play

Child’s Play

Headliners

Close Survelliance

Delivery Method

Team Building

Fully Catered

*Redacted*

Sunset

Starting From Zero

GTA Chapter 5 Mission List

GTA 6 Chapter 5 brings the curtain down