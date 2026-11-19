GTA 6 Chapters and Mission List: How many chapters in GTA 6? (Spoiler-Free)
Here’s a spoiler-free list of all of the missions and chapters in GTA 6
How many chapters are in GTA 6? How many mission are in the game?
Those are two of the major questions that GTA 6 players have started to ask now that they have access to the full game. In this spoiler-free list of all GTA 6 chapters and GTA 6 missions, we have listed every mission in the same order they appear in the in-game story recape.
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Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.
GTA 6 Chapter List
There are 5 Chapters in GTA 6.
There are 95 main missions in GTA 6.
Note: If a mission title contains a spoiler, we have redacted it. We’ve also used generic GTA 6 screens for the images in this story (beyond the header image of Chapter 1) so those aren’t spoiled either.
GTA Chapter 1 Mission List
Chapter 1 of GTA 6 follows Jason and he prepares for Lucia to get out of jail.
- Prologue
- Gone Fishing
- Gear Up
- Just A Scratch
- Lab Fees
- Unwanted Attention
- Pipework
- Hey Arnold!
- Island Dreams
- Feng Shui
- Coming Home
- Buck Me
- Clean Up After Donnie
- Down To Earth
- Clear Skies
- Day Release
- Swamped
- Don Gone
- Recalibration
- Tourist Trap
- Home Sweet Home
- Discharge Time
GTA Chapter 2 Mission List
Chapter 2 of GTA 6 takes Jason and Lucia to Kelly County.
- What’s In The Bag?
- Ambulance Chaser
- Just Moved In
- Girl’s Trip
- Moses
- Daily Driver
- Slam Dunk
- Breakfast Run
- Coffee Break
- Afternoon Delight
- Thrillbillies
- Twist Wrist, Smash, Grab
- Checking Out
GTA Chapter 3 Mission List
GTA 6 Chapter 3 takes Jason and Lucia back to Vice City.
- Welcome to Vice City
- Dealer’s Choice
- Meet The Heders
- Dubious Provenance
- Mami Knows Best
- South Leonida Real Estate
- Tyrone
- Here, Kitty Kitty
- Kitty Litter Labs
- Spin on This
- Car Service
- Top Billing
- Boobie Time
- First Impressions
- Caught Slipping
- Crosstown Traffic
- Credit Check
- Steal Zorruss For Randy
- Sinfrontera National Bank
- Security Expert
- Ride or Die
- Company Property
- The Missing Link
- Safe Word
- Cooties
- Bricked Up
- Hidden Charges
- The Cartel Heist
GTA Chapter 4 Mission List
GTA 6 Chapter 4 raises the stakes as Jason and Lucia go undercover
- Ocean Beach
- Another Life
- Company Cars
- Lawyer Up
- Party Hard
- Heavy Lifting
- Photo/Shoot
- Making Gainz
- Watch It
- Cash Injections
- Amateur hour
- Dirty Work
- Too Much Baggage
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Fresh Evidence
- Power Play
- Child’s Play
- Headliners
- Close Survelliance
- Delivery Method
- Team Building
- Fully Catered
- *Redacted*
- Sunset
- Starting From Zero
GTA Chapter 5 Mission List
GTA 6 Chapter 5 brings the curtain down
- Bird In the Hand
- *Redacted*
- VC baby
- Doggie Bag
- Operation Savage Glory
- *Redacted*
- *Redacted*