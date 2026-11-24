Looking for every mission in Chapter 5 of GTA 6?

GTA 6 Chapter 5, titled Top of the World, Ma, is the final chapter of Grand Theft Auto VI. Featuring seven main story missions, this chapter brings Jason and Lucia’s journey towards its conclusion.

Here’s the complete GTA 6 Chapter 5 mission list in order, including the point of no return and important things to do before finishing the story.

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Complete GTA 6 Chapter 5 Mission List in Order

Chapter 5 features seven main story missions. The complete list is:

Chapter 5

Bird in the Hand Taking Liberties VC Baby Doggie Bag Operation Savage Glory Protective Custody The End of the Road

What Is the Point of No Return in GTA 6 Chapter 5?

The End of the Road is the final mission and the main point of no return in GTA 6 Chapter 5. It brings the central storyline to its conclusion, with important decisions influencing the ending. You should absolutely make a manual save before the start of The End of the Road.

Protective Custody is also an important mission because it introduces a significant ending-related decision, so we’d reccomend using another of your manual saves here.

What Should You Do Before Finishing Chapter 5?

Before completing GTA 6’s final chapter, consider these tips: