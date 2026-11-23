GTA 6 Chapter 4 Mission List: Every Mission in Order & Point of No Return
How many missions are in GTA 6 Chapter 4? All missions listed
Looking for every mission in Chapter 4 of GTA 6?
GTA 6 Chapter 4 sees Jason and Lucia go undercover to find out more about a potential massive heist taking place at the airport. For this Chapter, Jason and Lucia will often be split up, though they’ll be back together on missions.
There are 26 main story missions in GTA 6 Chapter 4. Here’s the complete mission list, alongside details about the chapter’s point of no return and the activities you should finish before moving forward.
Warning: This guide contains mission name spoilers, but no detailed descriptions of what happens
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GTA 6 Chapter 4 Mission List in Order
The following list uses the 26 mission Story Recap order. A lot of the missions and heist preparations can become available simultaneously, so your individual progression may differ slightly.
- Ocean Beach
- Another Life
- Company Cars
- Lawyer Up
- Party Hard
- Heavy Lifting
- Photo/Shoot
- Making Gainz
- Watch It
- Cash Injections
- Amateur Hour
- Dirty Work
- Too Much Baggage
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Fresh Evidence
- Power Play
- Child’s Play
- Headliners
- Close Surveillance
- Delivery Method
- Team Building
- Fully Catered
- VCIA Takedown
- Sunset
- Starting From Zero
What Is the Point of No Return in GTA 6 Chapter 4?
Completing this mission advances the main storyline into the game’s final chapter, Chapter 5, meaning players should take the opportunity to finish outstanding activities before progressing.
It’s particularly important to look out for the time-sensitive missable side missions, as some opportunities can disappear as the story moves forward. The only way to do them after Sunset is to reset a save.
Before starting Sunset, we recommend:
- Completing any outstanding side missions.
- Finishing the missable This Is a Free Call From… mission.
- Making a manual save before progressing.