Looking for every mission in Chapter 4 of GTA 6?

GTA 6 Chapter 4 sees Jason and Lucia go undercover to find out more about a potential massive heist taking place at the airport. For this Chapter, Jason and Lucia will often be split up, though they’ll be back together on missions.

There are 26 main story missions in GTA 6 Chapter 4. Here’s the complete mission list, alongside details about the chapter’s point of no return and the activities you should finish before moving forward.

Warning: This guide contains mission name spoilers, but no detailed descriptions of what happens

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GTA 6 Chapter 4 Mission List in Order

The following list uses the 26 mission Story Recap order. A lot of the missions and heist preparations can become available simultaneously, so your individual progression may differ slightly.

Ocean Beach

Another Life

Company Cars

Lawyer Up

Party Hard

Heavy Lifting

Photo/Shoot

Making Gainz

Watch It

Cash Injections

Amateur Hour

Dirty Work

Too Much Baggage

Adventures in Babysitting

Fresh Evidence

Power Play

Child’s Play

Headliners

Close Surveillance

Delivery Method

Team Building

Fully Catered

VCIA Takedown

Sunset

Starting From Zero

What Is the Point of No Return in GTA 6 Chapter 4?





Completing this mission advances the main storyline into the game’s final chapter, Chapter 5, meaning players should take the opportunity to finish outstanding activities before progressing.

It’s particularly important to look out for the time-sensitive missable side missions, as some opportunities can disappear as the story moves forward. The only way to do them after Sunset is to reset a save.

Before starting Sunset, we recommend: