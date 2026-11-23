Looking for every mission in Chapter 3 of GTA 6?

GTA 6 Chapter 3 sees Jason and Lucia return to Vice City and start to worke for Jason’s old friend Dre’Quan. The pair attempt to make some money for their new life, while hiding from the mysterious figures chasing them down.

In this GTA 6 Chapter 3 mission list, we’ve listed all the missions that the game considers as “main missions” and avoided side content that can be completed at any time. You’ll have to complete almost all of the missions to progress to Chapter 4.

The main missions of Chapter 3 of GTA 6 lead up to a major heist, starring newy introduced side character, Raul.

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Complete GTA 6 Chapter 3 Mission List in Order

While some of the main missions in Chapter 3 don’t have to be comepleted in Chapter 3, such as Kitty Litter Labs, we’ve listed what the game considers the vital story missions in the in-game Story Recap. Here are the 28 main missions in Chapter 3.

What Is the Point of No Return in GTA 6 Chapter 3?

The point of no return in Chapter 3 is The Cartel Heist, the final mission of the chapter.

Chapter 4 makes a significant temporary change to Jason and Lucia which will make it impossible to complete certain missions for several hours.

Before starting The Cartel Heist, you should finish: