Wondering how to unlock the laptop in Boobie’s apartment in GTA 6?

During Chapter 3, Jason and Lucia gain access to a new apartment in Vice City, where you’ll find a password-protected laptop containing several private messages and much more. Unlock the GTA 6 safe codes, where you can enter the code without finding it in the world, you have to do a few things for this password.

Note: Do this in Chapter 3. Don’t leave it too late.

Here’s the GTA 6 laptop password and how to find all the clues needed to unlock Boobie’s laptop.

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What is the GTA 6 laptop password?

The password for Boobie’s laptop in GTA 6 is MuffinsQueen15.

You’ll need to enter the password without spaces to gain access to the computer. The combination is made up of three clues: the name of Boobie’s dog, Muffins, a queen’s crown and the number 15.

In order to get these different options to enter, you have to explore Boobie’s apartment. Inspect everything that you can pick up, most vitally, the tribute to Boobie’s late dog, Muffins.

How to find the laptop password clues

There are two main clues you’ll need to examine before you can work out the password.

1. Find the picture of Muffins

First, head out the bedroom towards the kitchen and look for a framed tribute dedicated to Boobie’s dog, Muffins. God rest her. This reveals the first part of the password.

2. Examine the drawing in the bedroom

Next, go back to the bedroom and look near the bedside table. You’ll find a drawing featuring a dog wearing a crown.

Turn this over to discover the number 15 written on the back. Combine the three clues to reveal the password: MuffinsQueen15.

What is on Boobie’s Laptop?

Once you’ve entered the correct password, you’ll get access to the laptop and its chat messages.

Most of the conversations provide additional background information about Boobie and his associates. However, one message from an unknown sender is particularly important. If you tab to the other page on the laptop, you’ll also get a look at Peekhole, the GTA 6 universe’s adult content website.

Check the messages for a clue directing you to a secret garage in La Perle. The message also provides the five-digit code 92665, which you’ll need to access the garage. In this garage, you’ll find a unique weapon tied to Boobie’s ex.