Looking for every mission in Chapter 2 of GTA 6?

GTA 6 Chapter 2 sees Jason and Lucia head to Port Gellhorn in North Leonida County. After the explosive events at the end of the game’s opening chapter, the pair must recover, deal with unexpected problems, and earn enough money to continue their journey to Vice City.

In this GTA 6 Chapter 2 mission list, we’ve listed all the missions that the game considers as “main missions” and avoided side content that can be completed at any time. You’ll have to complete almost all of the missions to progress to Chapter 3.

The main goal of Chapter 2 of GTA 6 is to earn $15,000 so that Jason and Lucia can move back to Vice City. For the first half of this chapter, you will only be able to play as Lucia.

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Complete GTA 6 Chapter 2 Mission List in Order

While some of the main missions in Chapter 2 don’t have to be comepleted in Chapter 2, we’ve listed what the game considers the vital story missions in the in-game Story Recape. Here are the 13 main missions in Chapter 2, plus links to our walkthroughs of each of them.

Chapter 2

GTA 6 Chapter 2 Point of No Return

The point of no return in GTA 6 Chapter 2 is the start of the Checking Out Mission.

You can still return to Port Gellhorn after you begin Chapter 3, but your safehouse will permanently change after Checking Out.