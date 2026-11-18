GTA 6 is finally rolling out around the world, and players everywhere are getting the first chance to spend time in Leonida.

If you’re kicking off your adventure in Grand Theft Auto 6, then you should read this guide. GTA 6 Chapter 1 has a point of no return. While it’s only temporary, it does mean that there’s a sequence of missions in the game, that if you start them, you’ll be locked into them, and it will have a large effect on what you can do in GTA 6 for several hours.

So read on to find our spoiler-free guide on when you’re approaching the point of no return in GTA 6 Chapter 1, and how long you’ll have to deal with the consequences.

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GTA 6 Chapter 1 Point of No Return

The point of no return in Chapter 1 is the mission Tourist Trap.

In this mission, Jason and Lucia are tasked with going to collect a package from the visitor center. However, if you start this mission, what you’re also doing is kicking off the end of Chapter 1.

Chapter 1’s 3 final missions, Tourist Trap, Home Sweet Home, and Discharge Time are all connected. After you start this series of missions, something happens to Jason and Lucia that means that you won’t be able to roam the open world as both of them for several hours during Chapter 2.

This also means that you’ll no longer have access to Jason’s vehicles that are part of the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.

So if you want to continue to explore before things change in Chapter 2, do not start the Tourist Trap. There is no rush to start Tourist Trap, though you won’t get full access to playing as Lucia until Chapter 2, so keep that in mind.

After a few hours of Chapter 2 you can return to Key Lento, but Chapter 2 takes place pretty far away from the opening area, so it might be a while until you’re back.