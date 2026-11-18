How long is GTA 6 Chapter 1 Just Like Paradise? This guide explains everything you need to know about GTA 6 Chapter 1.

Just Like Paradise is the first chapter of GTA 6. If you’re just starting your adventure, you may want to know how many missions are in GTA 6 Chapter 1, and how long it is likely to take.

For much more on GTA 6, check out our GTA 6 Guides Hub. We have complete walkthroughs of every mission in Chapter 1, and much more.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

How many missions are in GTA 6 Chapter 1?

There are 22 missions in GTA 6 Chapter 1.

It’s worth mentioning that while there are 22 main missions in GTA 6 Chapter 1, there are several side missions that can also be accessed in GTA 6 Chapter 1.

Chapter 1 of GTA 6 will take around 10 hours to complete, if you’re also engaging with side content. If you’re rushing through exclusively the main story content, you could probably complete this section of the game in 6-7 hours.

If you’d like a complete list of the missions in GTA 6 Chapter 1, you can find that in our GTA 6 Guide Hub. By warned, some mission titles may seem somewhat spoilerish, so enter with care.

GTA 6 Point of No Return

There is a Point of No Return in Chapter 1 which will lock you out of exploring Chapter 1 if you go past it. While you can come back to Key Lento in Chapter 2, something that happens at the end of the Chapter 1 missions means you’ll be locked out of the area for a while.

Read our GTA 6 Chapter 1 Point of No Return guide, which is spoiler-free, to make sure you know exactly when you’re about to leave Chapter 1.