This guide explains how to complete the mission Caught Slipping in GTA 6.

The mission features separate chase sequences with Jason and Lucia, before sending the pair to Big House Storage to secure an important item.

Here’s everything you need to know about completing Caught Slipping in GTA 6.

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GTA 6 Caught Slipping walkthrough

Caught Slipping becomes available in Chapter 3 after completing the missions Boobie Time & First Impressions.



Once you’ve completed both missions, return to Jason and Lucia’s Bayside apartment.

When you attempt to enter the apartment, you’ll discover that something is wrong. The door has been jammed, and two thieves have broken into the property. This automatically triggers the mission Caught Slipping.

Catch the first thief as Lucia

After discovering the break-in, you’ll take control of Lucia and need to chase the first thief through the construction site next to the apartment.

The thief will attempt to escape on foot, so follow them through the site and use Focus to make stopping them easier.

The easiest way to catch the first thief is to activate Focus and aim for their legs.On a standard controller, press L3 and R3 together to activate Focus. Aim low and fire to stop the fleeing thief.

You don’t need to kill them. The objective is simply to stop their escape. If you do kill them, you’ll take a hit to your criminal profile, but the mission won’t fail.

Search the first thief’s bag

Once the thief has been stopped, approach them and search the bag they’ve dropped.

This completes the first chase sequence and moves the mission forward.

Catch the second thief as Jason

You’ll now switch characters and take control of Lucia, who needs to catch the second thief.

The objective is essentially the same as Lucia chase.

Follow the thief and use Focus to help line up a shot at their legs. Once they’ve been stopped, approach the dropped bag and search it. If you don’t manage to catch the theif, he will run into a pawn shop in an attempt to ambush Jason. You’ll fight him here, at which point he’ll drop the bag.

Go to Big House Storage

With both bags recovered, Jason and Lucia will regroup outside their apartment.

Your next objective is to drive south to Big House Storage.

Follow the GPS marker on your map and park outside the storage facility. Once you arrive, follow Jason inside the building.

You’ll then need to follow him to the elevator and travel up to the storage unit he’s purchased.

After reaching the unit, the mission will conclude.

GTA 6 Caught Slipping rewards