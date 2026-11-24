Wondering how to steal the Schafter V12 in GTA 6?

In this GTA 6 Chapter 3 mission, Lucia steals a luxury car from a gang-run chop shop and delivers it to one of Raul’s contacts. This mission also introduces you to Randy, a new vehicle drop-off point.

Here’s everything you need to know about completing Car Service in GTA 6, including how to find the Schafter V12, escape the police and earn your reward.

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GTA 6 Car Service walkthrough

In GTA 6, Car Service becomes available after completing the Meet the Heders mission. Once you’ve finished, wait approximately one in-game day for a message from Raul. You’ll then receive a new mission marker in Vice City, where Lucia is tasked with stealing a Benefactor Schafter V12 from a gang hideout.

Before entering the chop shop, look for a nearby vehicle with equipment stored in its trunk. Inside, you’ll find a silenced Klose K17 pistol and flash grenades. The silenced pistol is perfect for this next section, as the chop shop is pretty open plan, and thus difficult to stealth through.

Head towards the compound and look for a white van. Climb onto its roof to access the metal roofing surrounding the yard. From here, you can survey the area and keep an eye on the gang members guarding the entrance. Be careful around the dog near the gates, as attacking it unnecessarily can negatively affect your criminal profile.

Steal the Schafter V12

The car is parked underneath the covered section in the middle of the chop shop, next to a small room. If you want to verify it’s the correct car, you can scan it with the WAINK app.

Head towards the vehicle, deal with any remaining guards and get behind the wheel. Drive out of the compound and escape the area. You don’t actually have to take out the guards, you can just leave with the car, but taking out the guards makes it much easier, and doesn’t risk destroying the car, which will fail the mission.

Once you’ve escaped, follow the GPS route to Leonida Auto World, where Randy is waiting.Drive into the dealership’s parking area to trigger the final cutscene and complete the mission.

GTA 6 Car Service rewards

The reward for completing Car Service earns you $3,000 and unlocks Randy as a vehicle drop-off point. He can purchase certain vehicles you bring him, including cars with standard trackers and vehicles on his request list.