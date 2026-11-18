Wondering how to steal cars with alarms in GTA 6?

It wouldn’t be Grand Theft Auto 6 without a bit of Grand Theft Auto. In this guide, we’ll take you through the steps of stealing cars in the early game of GTA 6. You might read that and think “I know how to steal a car in a GTA game,” but things are pretty different this time.

One of the biggest changes to GTA 6 when compared to other games is that many of the cars you try to steal in Leonida are alarmed, and when you try to break into them early in the game, they’ll alert the police, and surrounding pedestrians.

If you’re curious as to how to break into cars with a slightly more stealthy approach, then this guide is for you. Below, we’ll explain the types of security measures cars have in GTA 6, and how to get around the early-game barrier of car alarms going off, or having to smash car windows.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

How to steal cars with alarms GTA 6

To steal a car with an alarm in GTA 6, without setting off the alarm, you need a Slim Jim. This is a tool that allows you to break into standard cars without having to break the window, or car jacking someone. By getting the Slim Jim, you can steal cars without alerting police.

It’s worth noting that the Slim Jim will only work on standard cars. Supercars and Hypercars require a later-game tool in order to break into them without causing a scene. You will get the option to clone keys later in the game, but that’s far off if you’re just starting your journey.

A Slim Jim is a tool that is given to the player as they progress the main story. While we won’t be specific, you’ll get this tool as part of a main mission, which takes place in the game’s second chapter, around 10 hours into the game. You can’t get the Slim Jim before then, so breaking into cars in the early game is always going to incur this risk.

If you’re really struggling, it’s possible to wait till later at night when there’s less traffic, and pick up a car that’s about to head onto the highway. Cops are less likely to follow you onto the highway, due to the amount of distance you can put between yourself, and the person you robbed, by the time they respond.