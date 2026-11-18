Buck Me is the twelfth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Buck Me mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

For more GTA 6 guides, including information on side missions, early game tips, and more, check out VGC’s extensive GTA 6 Guide hub.

This is part of our complete walkthrough of GTA 6. During this time, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can. Even when we get to the late game, you’ll find no GTA 6 spoilers here.

Once Lucia has been released from jail and you have access to both playable characters, many missions in GTA 6 can be accessed at the same time. For the sake of this GTA 6 walkthrough, we’ve listed the missions in the order that they appear in the in-game story recap.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Buck Me Walkthrough

Buck Me kicks off with Jason heading to the local bank. Speak to the teller behind the counter and she’ll instruct you to speak to the bank manager. Follow the bank manager into his office, at which point, Lucia will join you.

During the conversation, Jason and Lucia will realize that they’re not in a position to open a normal bank account. The bank manager will ask if Jason has any money saved, at which point you can tell them that you have nothing, or that you have saved cash in Jason’s house.

After a cutscene, Jason and Lucia will be in Jason’s house, and set up a Savings Account. Here, you’ll get a tutorial on how to work the phone, and the Buck Me app. The Buck Me app is the primary way you’ll deal with, and save money in GTA 6. For more information on the Buck Me App, as well as some tips on How to make money in GTA 6, check out our guide.

After this, you’ll watch some TV with Lucia, before eventually going to bed.

That’s the end of the Buck Me mission in GTA 6.