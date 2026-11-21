Looking for the Brooks Boatworks safe code in GTA 6? The illegal operation has a hidden safe you can find to collect extra cash. However, finding the safe and discovering its combination can take a little exploration.

Fortunately, you don’t need to spend too long searching. This Brooks Boatworks safe code guide will explain where to find the code, what the code is, and what rewards you can expect.

This is one of our dozens of GTA 6 guides that you’ll find in our GTA 6 Guide Hub.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

What is the GTA 6 Brooks Boatworks safe code?

The Brooks Boatworks safe code in GTA 6 is 6823.

You’ll need to enter this code into the safe’s keypad to unlock it and collect what’s inside.

You can enter the code straight away without finding the combination first. You can also blow the safe up by planting an explosive. You need sticky bombs to do this. You can purchase sticky bombs from the start of Chapter 3, but if you look around the Boatworks you can find them sitting around.

Where to find the Brooks Boatworks safe in GTA 6

Brooks Boatworks is an illegal operation associated with Kolt & Associates in Port Gellhorn. You actually visit this area in the Slam Dunk mission. You may remember having to reverse out of there at 200 miles per hour.

Once you get back the compound, you’ll need to deal with the gang members guarding the bottom floor of the building. The safe is in an office to the left of the building. There are drug pickups on pool table that you should also pick up. Keep in mind there are always multiple Kolts in this office, and when we robbed it, they had shotguns, so be careful.

How to find the Brooks Boatworks safe code

If you want to find the combination yourself, head to the eastern side of the Brooks Boatworks compound.

Look for a building with an external staircase. Climb up the stairs and follow the path around the building until you reach the office. There are Kolts here, so expect a proper fight. Here you’ll find three safe codes, one for the Brooks Boatworks safe, another for the Kingpin Bowling Alley safe and finally the La Cascara Motel safe.

GTA 6 Brooks Boatworks safe rewards

The reward for opening the GTA 6 Brooks Boatworks safe is cash.

There are also other items worth collecting around the compound. These include a unique Clunker 556 assault rifle and a Smuggler Caracara 4×4. You can return at any time to collect the rest of the items. You can check the map to see what valuables you’re missing, via the small icons under the location name.