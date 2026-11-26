Here’s a complete walkthrough of Bricked Up from GTA 6.

The Bricked Up mission in GTA 6 sees Jason and Lucia take on a job for Boobie Ike, only for a routine drug collection to turn into a dangerous police raid. This mission has a missable reward, so we’ve highlighted it in our walkthrough to make it worth your while.

This is one of the final missions in Chapter 3 of GTA 6.

We’re about to enter Chapter 4 in our complete GTA 6 walkthrough. Check it our in our GTA 6 walkthrough hub.

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GTA 6 Bricked Up walkthrough

To unlock Bricked Up, complete Hidden Charges in Chapter 3. Boobie will then contact you and ask you to return to the Bayside apartment.

After a conversation with Boobie, you’ll be instructed to collect a delivery owed to him by the San4San gang at Venture Apartments in Rockridge. You may remember this mission as the one from the Netflix Extended Look.

Travel to Venture Apartments

Drive to Venture Apartments in Rockridge. Before entering, make sure you park outside the red marked area on your map.

If you want to set up a specific getaway vehicle, you can drive it behind the apartment block into the car park. This means it’ll be accessible later in the mission.

Find Raymond

Enter the apartment building and speak to the man standing beside the elevator. Ask him for Raymond.

Head upstairs, follow the corridor and knock on the red door with the small viewing slot.

Unfortunately, the meeting doesn’t go according to plan.

Escape the police raid

Mendez and his corrupt cops storm the apartment block, forcing Jason and Lucia into a firefight.

Before leaving the first room, make sure you collect the red bag sitting near the end of the table. This contains Boobie’s drugs and is essential if you want to receive the additional $3,500 reward.

You’ll initially have access to pistols, so pick up better weapons dropped by defeated officers. most of the officers are wearing body armour, so use plenty of Focus Mode to get headshots and arm shots. You can find additional adrenaline and health pickups throughout the building.

Fight your way through the corridors, watching for enemies entering through side rooms. The third floor is particularly dark, making a weapon-mounted flashlight useful.

You can use the stairs or elevator to progress. If the elevator gets stuck, follow the on-screen button prompt to force the doors open.

Escape through the window

Continue fighting through the building until you encounter Raymond again on the second floor.

Follow his directions into the apartment on his left with the older woman sitting on the couch. At this point, Jason helps Lucia climb out through the window.

You’ll then take control of Lucia. Head towards the southern parking area, find a vehicle and drive back underneath the window to collect Jason.

Lose the police and meet Boobie

With both characters back together, escape the police search area.

Watch out for roadblocks and the police helicopter following you. Keep moving away from Venture Apartments and avoid driving back into the marked search zone. Jason can shoot the cops from the back of the car, but this can extend the chase. We reccomend you get on the motorway as quickly as possible, as cops can’t deploy as quickly there.

Once you’ve lost the cops, head to the Jack of Hearts and meet Boobie outside to complete the mission.

GTA 6 Bricked Up mission rewards

Completing Bricked Up earns you $3,500, provided you collected Boobie’s red bag during the escape.

Missing the bag means losing the additional payment, so make sure you pick it up before leaving the first room.