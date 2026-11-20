Breakfast Run is the thirtieth mission in GTA 6.

In this Breakfast Run, Jason (who is finally out of bed) and Lucia embark on a seemingly chill breakfast trip that quickly turns into a robbery spree across Port Gellhorn.

This guide, like all our GTA 6 walkthroughs, is totally spoiler free. We’re just here to describe mechanics. Cool momments, needledrops and more will be left for you to find out.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Breakfast Run walkthrough



To start Breakfast Run, you first need to complete the Slam Dunk mission in Chapter 2: Paradise Lost.

Once you’ve finished, wait for Jason to call. This can take around half a day of in-game time, you can either skip time, by going back to the motel, or simply explore the area, there are plenty of side missions you can pick up during this time.

Eventually, the icon at the motel will light up, meaning you can begin the mission by returning to Jason.

After a cutscene showing Jason recovering from his injuries, the pair decide to head out for breakfast. Your first destination is Hank’s Waffles. But, sadly, you aren’t going there for something to eat.

Kick down the door and draw your weapon and aim it at the staff to threaten them. They’ll open the cash register and place the money on the counter. Move around the diner to threaten all the patrons, if you don’t they can attack you during this sequence. Collect all the cash you can and continue to the next robbery before the time runs out.

The rest of this mission is a montage of Jason and Lucia turning over businesses around the area. Their next stops are a liquor store and a thrift store. Each of these areas follow the same idea: threaten the staff, collect the money from the register and return to the car. There’s a timer in each of those, too, so keep an eye on them.

During one of the robberies, the person behind the counter will attempt to shoot Jason, at which point you’ll have to make it out of the shop alive. He simply can’t spend any more time in bed.

After all this carnage, it’s time to escape the police. You only have a two-star wanted level, so this shouldn’t be too hard. Once you’ve escaped, a cutscene takes you and Jason back to the Motel.

GTA 6 Breakfast Run rewards

Completing Breakfast Run unlocks the Trust trophy.

After Breakfast Run, you can once again play as Jason in the open world.

This leads directly into Coffee Break, the next mission in GTA 6’s second chapter. This mission doesn’t have a mission title pop up the corner, but the in-game mission list does count it.