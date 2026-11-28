Wondering how to complete the Brainwashing questline in GTA 6?

The GTA 6 Brainwashing questline takes players into a secret government experiment involving President Joe Russo. Here’s how to find the bunkers, solve the time-loop puzzles and claim the hidden rewards.

The questline is part of the ‘Kill the President’ investigation, which takes players from Downtown Vice City to two hidden bunkers before eventually uncovering the truth behind the experiments.

This is the second part of the President’s Bunker questline, which a lot of players seem to miss while completing the first part of the mission. Here’s how to complete the GTA 6 Brainwashing questline.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

How to unlock the Brainwashing secret mission

To unlock the Brainwashing part of this quest, you first have to complete the GTA 6 President’s Bunker questline.

During the final part of the quest, you’ll be able to do this questline by finding a hidden room in the President’s second bunker. So read on to find out how to start the Brainwashing programme in GTA 6.

Start the Brainwashing programme

Return to the main area of the IAA Black Site.

Look for a room containing a chair facing a television. The screen should now be switched on.

Sit in the chair to begin the brainwashing sequence.

The perspective changes to first-person, transporting you into a strange version of the research facility. You’re trapped inside a looping corridor, with movement restricted to walking forwards.

Don’t worry if you seem to be going around in circles. This is intentional.

Solve the first phone puzzle

Follow the corridor until you return to the room where you initially woke up. You can only go through the doors in one direction, but don’t panic, the whole area is a constant loop, so if you go too far, keep going and you’ll be back where you were originally.

Answer the ringing red telephone. The voice on the other end talks about patients becoming obsessed with time and suggests getting rid of the clock. Head towards reception, where you’ll find a clock and a locked door on the right-hand side.

Ignore the locked door for now and interact with the clock. Using L2 on the clock is how to change the state of the puzzle, this is key for the entire mission.

You’ll be transported into a ruined version of the facility, representing the future.

Follow the corridor until you reach the area just before reception. Look for a broken window and climb through it to reach an office. The window is only broken in the ruined version.

Answer the telephone inside and listen carefully to the scientist’s description of three candidates.

You’ll need this information for the next puzzle.

Discover the keypad code

Continue around the looping corridor until you reach a room containing several beds.

Activate Focus to reveal traces left behind by the three candidates.

Compare these traces with the information provided by the scientist during the previous phone call. You’ll need to identify which candidate corresponds to each bed. This is the key to working out the code for the next part of the mission. But, since you’re reading this guide, I imagine you’re not bothered about doing it properly and just want the code, which is fine.

Look at the numbers written on the wall and arrange them according to the candidate sequence.

Once you’ve “worked out” the correct order, return to the past using the reception clock. Go back to the keypad in the reception and enter the code:

090607

This opens the locked door beside reception.

Unlock the computer

Enter the newly accessible room and answer the red telephone.

You’ll find a computer nearby. The scientist’s conversation provides clues about the identity of the target, the president and a date.

The correct login combination is:

First option: President

Second option: Russo

Third option: 0612

Once you’ve accessed the computer, select Find the Source.

This unlocks the laboratory door in the future version of the facility.

Find the hidden Duke 1922 pistol

Use the reception clock to travel into the future again.

Return to the corridor containing the broken office window. The previously locked laboratory door should now be accessible. Enter the laboratory and answer the telephone.

The scientist provides another disturbing explanation of the experiment, referring to forcing the candidates to look within themselves for an indefinite period.

Look around the room for a photograph of your character hanging on the wall. Examine the photo until a red aura flashes around the edges of the screen. You’ll then get a prompt to pick up the Duke 1922 pistol.

Pick it up before continuing.

Break the cycle and finish the Easter egg

Return to the past using the reception clock.

Head back to the computer room and interact with the terminal.

This time, select Break the Cycle.

The option opens the red containment doors in the reception area.

You’ll notice that President Russo, who had previously been standing in front of the doors, has disappeared.

Approach the doors and go through them to complete the final section of the brainwashing sequence.

Follow the encounter through to its conclusion. God rest him.

GTA 6 Brainwashing questline rewards

Completing the Easter egg unlocks several rewards, including: