Here’s how to complete Boobie Time in GTA 6 and what rewards the mission gives.

GTA 6’s Boobie Time mission follows Jason help local adult “businessman” Boobie collect payments around the city. Here’s how to complete Boobie Time in GTA 6, including every mission objective, how to retrieve the stolen money and the rewards for completing the mission.

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GTA 6 Boobie Time walkthrough

Boobie Time is a Chapter 3 story mission played as Jason. To unlock it, you must first complete the initial part of Dubious Provenance.

Once that’s done, travel to the Jack of Hearts club in Crosstown as Jason and speak to Boobie to begin the mission.

Drive Boobie around Vice City

Follow Boobie outside the club and get into the driver’s seat of his car.

Your first objective is to visit two separate collection points. Drive a few blocks south to the first location and wait for Boobie to finish speaking with the men in the parking lot.

Next, head southwest towards the second collection point. Pull up beside the building and honk your horn by clicking the left stick. Once the collections are complete, drive south towards the city centre and stop beside the club near the river.

Retrieve the stolen cash bag

After a cutscene talking to one of Boobie’s contact, you’ll discover that thieves have stolen the cash bag from Boobie’s car.

Jason automatically jumps onto a jetski, allowing you to pursue the criminals along the river. Follow the thieves and shoot at them while chasing them through the waterways. Eventually, they’ll reach a dead end and begin circling around while firing back.

You can take them out before then, at which point you’ll recover the bag and head back to Boobie.

Meet Yasmani

With the cash recovered, head back up the river and dismount the jetski near Boobie.

Get back into his car and drive across the river to the nearby smoke shop. Follow Boobie inside, where he’ll introduce Jason to local businessman Yasmani. Yasmani is an essential NPC going forward, as from the end of this mission, you can sell a lot of items to Yasmani.

This cutscene completes Boobie Time.

GTA 6 Boobie Time rewards

Completing the mission unlocks Yasmani as a contact.

Yasmani is particularly useful because he offers better prices than other drop-off locations for:

Jewellery

Marked Bills

You can still sell Narcotics to Yasmani, but you’ll get more cash for Narcotics from Tyrone.

Completing this mission means you’ll also unlock access to Yasmani’s Jewelry Jobs, which provide additional opportunities to earn money.