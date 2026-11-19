GTA 6 players have already encountered something that they are calling “Bigfoot”.

In this GTA 6 Bigfoot explained guide, we’ll explain what it actually is players have seen, and how they can start the lengthy quest line to track him down. This guide will be split into parts, with this part of the guide focussing on finding “bigfoot” and starting the quest. Then, we’ll have a separate guide for the questline, as it contains some spoilers.

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GTA 6 Bigfoot Explained

The clip that has been widely circulating online of players running into Bigfoot, isn’t Bigfoot. It’s a character that the locals refer to as Skunkape. You may have seen posters of this creature around Key Lento at the beginning of the game, well, before too long you’re going to be on the trail of the Skunk Ape.

The Skunk Ape can appear to players in a few different ways, but it most commonly happens as players are driving towards the Kingfishers camp near the water south of Hamlet. You’ll be sent to investigate this camp, but it’s not a main story mission, so it’s possible you run across this event naturally.

The other way to begin this questline is to examine enough of the Skunkape posters than can be found around town. After this, the game puts a marker on your map in the general area of the first Skunkape sighting, so you can then go and do it yourself.

GTA 6 Bigfoot Explained: What happens next?

After you see the Skunkape for the first time, let a few days pass and then you’ll get a from Kirk. He’s the world’s leading expert on the creature, and he wants to enlist you in tracking him down. This will add a marker to your map.

You can only start the Skunkape questline with Kirk as Jason, and only at night. That’s everything you need to know about GTA 6’s Bigfoot.