GTA 6 is out now, and players are starting off their long-awaited journey to Leonida.

GTA 6 is an utterly massive game, and if you’re starting it for the first time, there’s plenty that the game doesn’t explain to you from the start. In this GTA 6 Beginner’s Guide, we’ve listed some early-game tips that will not only help you with your first few hours in GTA 6, but in the long run.

So here’s your GTA 6 beginner’s guide, covering money, hidden rooms, interiors, and much more.

Check out our complete GTA 6 guides hub, which will be updated as GTA rolls out worldwide.

GTA 6 beginner’s guide

Save Your Cash

Cash is king in the early game of GTA 6. When you kick things off, you won’t be able to save your money in a bank account, as you won’t get access to an account until the mission Buck Me. Until then, you’ll be entirely cash-based.

However, you can still save your money. In Jason’s house, in his bedroom, you’ll find a prompt to look under some loose floorboards. Here you’ll find some pictures that give Jason some backstory, and you’ll also find a place to store your cash before you can do it digitally. Do this as frequently as possible, as if you die, or are arrested, you’ll lose the cash you have on you.

Day and Night

The day and night cycle returns in GTA 6. This time, they’re far longer than in previous games. If you’re curious what time it is in-game, press up on the D-pad to open your phone, and the time will be displayed. Certain shops aren’t open at night, and certain missions will require you to come back during the day, or at night.

Police response is also different at night, meaning planning your crimes for when the streets are empty may end up making it easier for you than when Vice City is jumping.

You can skip through the night by sleeping at Jason’s house, at which point you’ll be able to change the time of day.

Check your minimap for hidden rooms

When exploring the hundreds of interiors of GTA 6, your minimap is your best friend. When you first enter a shop, you’ll see the shop floor, but get close to the doors at the back end of the shop, and the minimap will show you if there’s more to discover.

This is the easiest way to see if a door can be entered, or if it’s permanently locked. This is also a great way of seeing if the place you’re exploring has hidden rooms or hidden staircases, which are also shown on the minimap, should you get close enough to them.

As a bonus, if you see a door and you want to know whether or not you can enter it, or if it’s alarmed, use Focus Mode. If it’s white, you can enter it, if it’s red, it’s alarmed.

To enter or not to enter

GTA 6’s map actually has a method for telling you exactly which buildings can be entered, and which can’t. On the world map, you’ll notice that most buildings are blue. However, there are two shades of blue. The darker blue means that there’s some kind of entrance, or interior to that building.

If it’s the lighter blue, there isn’t any way to enter it. Using this knowledge, you can go exploring across Leonida, checking out hundreds of interiors.

On the minimap, when you get close to a building with an interior, the map will show you where the enterable door is, usually noted by a white line.

Get an early focus buff

Want a quick way to buff your Focus Mode early in the game? Simply feed Jason’s pet snake Dolores, and watch her eat her mouse.

Repairs on the road

Is your car in a state on the side of the road? Once it’s unlocked in the Just A Scratch mission, you can call your mechanic to come and fix your car no matter where you are (in most cases). This isn’t cheap, but it’s worth it.