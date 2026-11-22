How to unlock the Bad Luck, I Guess trophy/achievement in GTA 6

One of the hidden trophies/achievements in GTA 6 asks players to revisit a familiar crime and finish a job that Lucia previously failed to complete.

The Bad Luck, I Guess trophy requires you to rob the Payday Loans store in Little Cuba and escape from the police on foot.

Here’s how to unlock the Bad Luck, I Guess trophy in GTA 6, including where to find the store and how to escape without getting caught.

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How to unlock Bad Luck, I Guess in GTA 6

The Bad Luck, I Guess trophy description reads “Second time’s the charm”, referencing Lucia’s return to the Payday Loans store from the game’s opening sequence.

While you can revisit the store before Chapter 3, before attempting the actual robbery, you’ll need to complete the Chapter 3 mission Credit Check. This unlocks Payday Loans robberies and provides access to the equipment needed to deal with marked bills. Before that point, you won’t be able to do anything with them.

The most vital things about this trophy is that you must complete this robbery as Lucia without Jason accompanying you and you must escape on foot.

Find the Payday Loans store

Open your map and travel to the Payday Loans store in Little Cuba, located in Vice City. We’ve marked it on the map above.

Make sure you’re playing as Lucia alone before entering the building.

Rob the Payday Loans store

Enter through the Check Cashing entrance and draw your weapon to initiate the robbery. Take out the security guard before heading through the Staff Only door at the back of the building. Because you’re doing this alone, you can’t keep your weapon trained on both security guards, this means one of them will always attack you. I incapacitated both guards before going behind the desk via the door on the right.

Once inside, search the office and empty all three cash drawers to collect the marked bills. If you’re struggling with this part, you can enter the payday loans building via the garage at the back of the store. There’s one security guard there, and another in the corridor leading up to the main part of the payday loans place.

Escape the police on foot

This is the most important part of the Bad Luck, I Guess trophy.

After collecting the money, leave the building and escape through the streets of Little Cuba. Do not get into a vehicle. The trophy requires you to lose the police while remaining on foot.

Keep moving until your Wanted Level disappears completely. You will trigger a three-star wanted level by doing this robbery, which means police helecopters will be involved leave the area before they get to you or you won’t be able to outrun them.

Once you’ve successfully escaped, the Bad Luck, I Guess trophy/achievement should unlock.