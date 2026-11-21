Looking for the GTA 6 Avery Pawn Shop safe code?

During the Hit Avery Pawn robbery, Jason and Lucia can steal jewellery and cash from a pawn shop in Port Gellhorn. They need to do this to generate the $15,000 needed to get to Vice City. However, there’s an additional reward waiting inside the locked safe in the back office.

So here’s how to get the GTA 6 Avery Pawn Shop safe code.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

What is the GTA 6 Avery Pawn Shop safe code?

Unlike some other safes in GTA 6, the GTA 6 Avery Pawn Shop safe code is not the same for everyone. The four-digit combination is randomised, so you’ll need to obtain it from one of the shop’s employees during the robbery.

In my game, the Avery Pawn safe code was 3156.

How to get the Avery Pawn Shop safe code

First, enter Avery Pawn Shop with Jason or Lucia and draw your weapon. Aim at the employees behind the counter to intimidate them.

When you’re aiming at a staff member, press the Square button to threaten them. Do this a few times. After threatening the employee enoug, the option should change from Threaten to Safe Code? Select this option to make the clerk reveal the four-digit combination. The code will be displayed on the side of your screen as you can see in my screenshot above.

If you kill or knock out the employees, there’s no way to get the code.

Where to find the Avery Pawn Shop safe in GTA 6

The safe is located inside the office at the back of Avery Pawn Shop. Head behind the main counter and look for the staff-only entrance. Make your way through the back room and locate the office. There is usually an employee back here that you’ll need to deal with.

Inside, you’ll find the safe beside the desk. Interact with its keypad and enter the four-digit combination provided by the employee. You can also destroy the CCTV footage in here, and turn off the security alarms.

Once unlocked, collect the cash and jewellery inside.