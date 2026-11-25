In Chapter 3 of Grand Theft Auto 6, you’ll want to find Auntie’s Place in LaPerle, but it’s not marked on your map even after you find it.

You’ve probably already unlocked Vanessa’s laptop in Boobie’s apartment, so now it’s time to reap the rewards.

One of the messages will point you toward LaPerle, and in this guide, we’re breaking down where to go and what rewards you’ll get in Grand Theft Auto 6.

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Auntie’s Place location, Vanessa’s laptop rewards – GTA 6

Your true reward for unlocking Vanessa’s laptop is what one of her Peekhole fans sent her on WhatUp. They say the following:

“Go to LaPerle right next to Auntie’s Place and use 92665 to get it. I think you’re going to really love it.”

Vanessa had to skip town, and likely never even saw the message, let alone collect the gift. That means Jason and Lucia can go pick it up instead.

LaPerle is a district in Vice City, and while it has a restaurant titled Aunt Zola’s Soul Food, that is not Auntie’s Place. Auntie’s Place is a background restaurant you can’t actually access; it’s located across the road (East) of Twa Ponya Tattoo and behind Aline’s Thrift Store. This is all located a block West of Tyrone’s place.

Behind Auntie’s Place, you’ll find a white building with a locked garage door. By entering the 92665 code on the keypad next to the garage, you will earn the Del Rio Boulevard Garage completely free, along with what’s inside: a hot pink Pfister Growler. If you don’t like it, you can sell it and use the garage as storage for an extra vehicle.