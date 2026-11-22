The Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption games are set in the same strange universe, and this is just one of the small things that proves it.

Arthur Morgan was the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2, and his iconic hat is now obtainable in GTA 6. It looks brand-new, so it might be a replica, but either way, it suits protagonists Jason and Lucia nicely.

In this guide, we’re breaking down exactly where you need to get it and how much you need to spend to get Arthur Morgan’s hat from Red Dead Redemption 2 in Grand Theft Auto 6.

How to find Arthur Morgan’s Hat in Grand Theft Auto 6

If you want to wear Arthur Morgan’s hat in GTA 6, you simply need to buy it from a yard sale. There’s just one thing to note here: each item at the yard sale – hat included – can only be purchased by one of your protagonists. Decide which character you’d most like to see wear the hat before you go any further.

Now you’ve decided, you’ll need to head to the yard sale location during the day. The yard sale is available from Chapter 2 or later, so if you haven’t made enough story progress, do that first.

The hat is a short distance South of Moses’ chop shop. A blue house will be hosting a yard sale during the daytime on the Southern edge of Port Gellhorn, and the hat will be among the items on sale. It’ll be titled the Genuine Cowboy Hat. You can buy it for just $35.

Once purchased, it’ll be available in your wardrobe with the rest of your clothing items.