Here’s how to complete Another Life in GTA 6.

In this GTA 6 Another Life walkthrough, we’ll explain how to unlock the mission, complete every objective and claim the rewards.

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GTA 6 Another Life walkthrough

Another Life is a mandatory story mission in Chapter 4: Vice City, Baby.

The mission starts automatically after completing Ocean Beach, when control switches to Lucia when Jason and Lucia are both in bed.

Pick up your phone

The mission begins with Lucia inside her old home during a flashback. The first objective in Another Life is to pick up your phone, which is sitting on the table in the room.

Walk over to the table and interact with the phone to trigger the next sequence in the mission.

Check on Tomas

After picking up the phone, you’ll hear Tomas crying from another room. Go back down the hallway towards the room at the far end of the house. Enter the bedroom and approach Tomas, who is lying in his crib.

Interact with Tomas to progress the mission to the next objective.

Pick up Tomas

Once you’ve found Tomas, interact with his crib to pick him up. Lucia will lift him out and carry him in her arms.

You’ll now need to walk him back to the living room so you can try to calm him down.

Comfort Tomas

With Tomas in your arms, return to the living room. You’ll need to interact with several objects around the room to try to settle him.

Follow the on-screen prompts and continue interacting with the highlighted objects until the objective changes.

Don’t worry if Tomas doesn’t settle immediately. You may need to interact with more than one object before the next prompt appears. Eventually the mission will progress and move to the next objective.

Turn up the radio

After attempting to comfort Tomas, you’ll receive an objective to turn up the radio. Look for the radio sitting on the counter between the living room and the kitchen.

Approach it and interact with it to increase the volumeo on the radio. Once the music starts playing, you’ll be able to dance with Tomas and to move on to the final objective.

Dance with Tomas

With the radio playing, you’ll now need to dance with Tomas in the living room. Follow the on-screen button prompts to dance around the room while holding him.

After completing the dance sequence, the game will begin playing cutscenes, which show the backstory to Lucia’s arrest. Once these cutscenes are finished, Another Life will be complete.