Ambulance Chaser is the twenty-fourth main mission in GTA 6.

In this Ambulance Chaser walkthrough, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the mission, any potential collectables or choices you may miss, as well as pointing out any unique weapons that can also be found as part of the mission.

Ambulance Chaser is the second mission of GTA 6 Chapter 2. While there are multiple points in the game where you can do things in any order, for the sake of our walkthrough, we’re following the missions in the order they are listed in the in-game Story Recap.

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GTA 6 Ambulance Chaser Walkthrough

Ambulance Chaser begins with Lucia searching for the ambulance that her and Jason used to escape Vice City. Head to the map marker, at which point you’ll begin to hear voices. The ambulance has been stolen by some of the locals, who have taken it to a barn.

When you approach the barn, you can either enter via a side door, or as is likely intended, climb the stairs at the back of the barn and head to the overlook platform. From here, Lucia will shout at the yokels who stole the ambulance, and theyll speed off.

Jump down to the floor of the barn, and you’l find a quadbike to the side. Using this, the chase begins. You can shoot while riding the quadbike, so try to take out the tyres of the ambulance as you race across Kelly County.

This mission can end in a few different ways. If you’re quick, and accurate, you can take out the ambulance early in the chase, which will cause the junkies to flee. At this point, you need to blow up the ambulance to get rid of the evidence.

If you don’t manage to do this, eventually the junkies will run the ambulance off the road, and fire it straight into a tree. You can choose to either kill the junkies and rob them, or let them go. Either way, you still need to blow up the ambulance.

That’s the end of Ambulance Chaser, the second mission in Chapter 2 of GTA 6.