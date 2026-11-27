Grand Theft Auto 6 has a long hunting questline where you search for creatures in marked sections of the map, but not every creature is highlighted in the same way.

Bret will occasionally get reports of unique, vicious animals around Leonida, and he’ll give you some fairly vague hints about where to find them. There are no map markers to enjoy; you just have to judge where the animal might be by Bret’s texts, and the game world is so big that it can easily lead you astray.

In this guide, we’re breaking down where we found every Snapmatic and Unique animal in Grand Theft Auto 6 so you can easily find them too.

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As you complete hunting missions, Bret will text you about unique animals around Leonida. You won’t be able to carry these large beasts, and Bret will have to pick them up, which can make hunting them all somewhat awkward — you need to wait until Bret is ready for another collection before hunting the next creature. The last two animals on the list are smaller and will need to be delivered by Jason.

Grayson, Unique Buck location – GTA 6

The first unique animal that Bret will message you about is a Unique Buck to the Northeast of Grayson. He says he was on shrooms at the time, but the Buck is really real.

From Grayson and the Ledford Motorcycle Workshop, head Northeast, hugging the coast, to the tip of South West Lennox County. The county is separated from Moreau by a river, and the Unique Buck can be found in South West Lennox County, before the river, where land juts out near the river’s mouth.

Hamlet, Unique Black Bear location – GTA 6

Bret’s received reports of a massive black bear that the local animal authorities have been unable to control, lurking to the South of Hamlet.

You should search the area South of the Pay ‘n’ Spray – Hamlet, around the road where the grey concrete turns to green grass on the map. Search around the North side of the road up to the next block, and the South side of the road to the swampy islands. The Unique Black Bear will roam this area repeatedly.

Cottonmouth Lake, Unique Crocodile location – GTA 6

This Unique Crocodile is larger than others you can find, in addition to being all black. You can find it lurking on an island in the swamp to the South of Hamlet, to the West of Cottonmouth Lake.

The croc has several locations it can spawn around the island, but it is only ever on this island. It doesn’t move much, so using your Focus to look for a big glowing animal will be easier than checking animal trails.

Buckskin Swamp, Unique Swamp Alligator location – GTA 6

Unlike the crocodiles on this list, the Unique Swamp Alligator likes to move around, making it more awkward to find and put down. It’s located in Buckskin Swamp and can be found on one of several islands in the center of the swamp.

Start your search from the Swamp Meditation Point, and search the six large islands immediately South of it. The Unique Swamp Alligator is covered in swamp weeds, making it stand out from other creatures.

Wild Hog Point, Unique Wild Boar location – GTA 6

One of Bret’s texts will mention a giant Wild Boar found at Wild Hog Point, West of Port Gellhorn. It’s a pretty distinctive large boar with zebra stripes, a mane, and large tusks.

This creature will always spawn North of the airfield, close to the beach, but never on the beach. We found it on the hill overlooking the airfield, napping under a tree.

Leaf Links, Golf Course Crocodile location – GTA 6

Leaf Links is an island found just Northeast of Vice City, and a large white crocodile has been terrorising the local golfers.

The Golf Course Crocodile can be found near the lake water hazard to the Southwest of the golf course. It’s always wandering the course between the two paths on the Northeast side of the lake.

Belpoint Island, Unique Panther location – GTA 6

Belpoint Island has a panther problem. The island can be found to the West of Capri.

This Unique Panther is purple and can be found anywhere from the edge of the grindset retreat on the South side of the island, and the lone grinder left in a shack on the North side of the island. It’s a hostile creature, so there’s a chance it might attack you before you even notice it.

Belville, Unique Coyote location – GTA 6

After you’ve successfully hunted the Unique Panther, Bret will call Jason about a Unique Coyote he’s heard of that is making a nuisance of itself killing domestic cats in the farmland North of Belville.

When tracking this creature, the tracks will only come up as “Coyote,” and you won’t be able to study the animal for a unique name. Only after taking it down and picking it up will it be given the “Unique Coyote” clarifier.

It always hangs around a strip of water directly North of the airstrip North of Belville. There’s a dry spot in the center of the long watery ditch, and a group of coyotes usually gather here. One of them will be the Unique Coyote.

Emerald Springs, Unique White Fox location – GTA 6

After you successfully hunt the Unique Coyote, Bret will call once again, this time asking you to find a rare Unique White Fox that’s in Emerald Springs.

It can primarily be found near two small ponds on the West border of Emerald Springs, North of Emerald River.

Once you return the Unique White Fox to Bret, he’ll reward you with a Karin Rebel truck that you can register as your own.