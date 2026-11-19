Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally out globally, and players are only just beginning to dig into all of the new features the game has to offer.

One of the biggest ones is music, of course. While streamers can disable licensed music in the settings, regular players will be jamming to the biggest hits of the last few decades.

In this guide, we’re breaking down every radio station you can listen to in GTA 6 and the music genres you can expect from each.

All radio stations – GTA 6

You can access the radio stations from an actual radio or while within a vehicle by holding left on the D-pad, and then flicking through stations with R1/RB and L1/LB.

These stations contain a variety of licensed real-world music, in addition to satirical parody ads and commentary from the hosts of the various stations. Below we’ve listed all radio stations as they appear in the game, along with what genre you’ll most commonly hear from them.