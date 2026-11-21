Meditation is a brand new feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 that will give you improved focus.

That’s a literal in-game stat and a mindset. By visiting each of the dedicated Meditation Spots around Leonida with both Jason and Lucia, you will improve your stats and earn the Positive Mental Attitude trophy and achievement.

In this guide, we’re explaining how to unlock meditation and what you need to do to find every Meditation Spot to earn the trophy in GTA 6.

Meditation explained in Grand Theft Auto 6

There are nine dedicated Meditation Spots dotted around the map in Grand Theft Auto 6. It’s pretty hard to find them unless you’re wandering somewhat aimlessly — unless you have a guide, that is.

Meditation will be introduced to Jason by Lucia, and after that point, you’re able to hunt down and utilize all Meditation Spots in the game. Meditation is a short minigame that helps your controller character collect their thoughts and achieve Focus.

The dedicated Meditation Spots in GTA 6 must be used by both Jason and Lucia, and after discovering them, the icon on the map will tell you which protagonist has used the Meditation Spot. If you’re aiming for 100% completion, you need to find all Meditation Spots and use them as both Jason and Lucia.

After meditation is unlocked and you visit the eight Meditation Spots listed below, you will unlock the final ninth Meditation Spot. This is only available after meditating at all other spots as both Jason and Lucia. The game tracks 18 Meditation Spots, but this includes using each with both protagonists, excluding unlocking meditation. With that out of the way, let’s break down where to go.

How to unlock Meditation – GTA 6

Either of these meditation tutorial events will count as the first Meditation Spot.

Mariana County, Key Lento, after Chapter 1: Down To Earth

This will be your first opportunity to unlock meditation, and Lucia will meditate with Jason on the dock by his house. It does not become a dedicated meditation spot; this is simply how you unlock meditation.

Kelly County, Gellhorn, after Chapter 2: Coffee Break

If you miss out on meditation in Chapter 1, Lucia will text Jason to meditate in Chapter 2 after the Coffee Break mission. This also unlocks meditation, just in case you missed it in Chapter 1.

All Mariana County Meditation Spot locations – GTA 6

There’s just one dedicated Meditation Spot in Mariana County.

Smooth Sand Meditation location

Mariana County, Belpoint

A Meditation Spot can be found at the Northwest tip of Mariana County, in the Belpoint area. At the Northern tip of Belpoint’s island, you can find another small sandy island, and a Meditation Spot can be found here. Use a boat to get here.

All Kelly County Meditation Spot locations – GTA 6

There are three Meditation Spots to find in Kelly County, and a boat will help get them two, while a drive will help with the third.

Swamp Meditation location

Kelly County, Buckskin Swamp

This Meditation Spot is located on a dock in the middle of Buckskin Swamp. There’s alligators, so you should use a boat to get here, too.

Worn Stone Meditation location

Kelly County, Emerald Springs

The Worn Stone Meditation Spot is a short distance from the Swamp Meditation Spot — easy to access if you park your boat on the swamp’s Northwest shore and run over to the tourist retreat that’s here. The Meditation Spot is close to the river, at the edge of the retreat.

Red Rocks Meditation location

Kelly County, Manifest Canyon

The Red Rocks Meditation Spot is located next to the main road leading North and East out of Port Gellhorn. When the road forks East into Manifest Canyon, get out of your car before going under the railway bridge and search the South side of the road to find it high on some rocks.

All Lummox County Meditation Spot locations – GTA 6

There are three more Meditation Spots to find in the far corners of Lummox County.

Water Wheel Meditation location

Lummox County, Moreau

The Water Wheel Meditation Spot can be found directly North of the 247 – West Kalaga gas station, which is on the main road on the North edge of Mount Kalaga National Park. A small trail leads to a ruined water wheel, and the Meditation Spot is amongst the ruins along the river that runs through.

Waterfall Meditation location

Lummox County, Mount Kalaga National Park

Take a car to the Northeastern tip of the Kalaga Reservoir, where the area’s boundaries cut into East Lummox County via the river, and you’ll find the Waterfall Meditation Spot.

Jutting Cliff Meditation location

Lummox County, Mount Kalaga National Park

The Jutting Cliff Meditation Spot is found on a cliff edge just North and a little East of the Rusty Willis Jr. Hunting Supplies store and the Animal Crackers – Redshaw’s race event.

All Leonard County Meditation Spot locations – GTA 6

There’s just one dedicated Meditation Spot to find in Leonard County.

Seaside Meditation location

Leonard County, Waning Sands

The Seaside Meditation Spot is the only one to be found in Leonard County. It’s in the Waning Sands area, to the Eastern edge of the land. There’s a patch of sand jutting out of Vinewood Beach just over halfway up on the map, and that’s where you’ll find the Seaside Meditation Spot.

Final Meditation Spot location – GTA 6

The final Meditation Spot will only appear after both Jason and Lucia have used all previous Meditation Spots, excluding the two tutorials that unlock meditation. Once the other eight have been visited and used by both characters, you’ll be able to find the final Meditation Spot.

Ascent Meditation location

Lummox County, Mount Kalaga National Park

We’re back to Lummox County and Mount Kalaga National Park for the final Meditation Spot. It can be found within an area the path circles, next to a pair of ponds that look vaguely like the UK and Ireland when viewed from above. For this final Meditation Spot, you will meditate with both Jason and Lucia at the same time.