Coffee Break is the thirty-third mission in GTA 6.

GTA 6’s Afternoon Delight mission sees Jason and Lucia team up with Vicki to rob the safe at Delights, the strip club where she works. In this GTA 6 Afternoon Delight guide, we’ll explain how to complete the mission and we’ll explain the choices you can make and any other important details.

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GTA 6 Afternoon Delight Walkthrough

Afternoon Delight will begins when Vicki, the woman who helped Lucia get pills, contacts Jason and Lucia with a proposition to rob her boss.

Once you receive her call, head to Delights in Port Gellhorn to begin the mission. You can arrive as either Jason or Lucia, as your partner will join you on the mission automatically.

When you arrive at Delights, you’ll discover that it’s ladies’ night. This means Lucia can enter through the front entrance, but Jason will need to find another way inside. If you start a fight here, the mission will fail, so make sure to find sneaky way in.

Playing as Lucia, head to the bar and speak to Vicki for a while. She’ll explain the plan to rob her horrible boss and provide the information needed to access the safe in his office.

After this, you’ll then switch to Jason outside the club. To get into Delights, walk around to the back of the building and wait for the two bouncers to move away from the fence. Or, walk to the left of the main door, and jump over the fence.

This takes you into the male dancers’ dressing room, where you’ll meet Mario and Lucky. Mario explains that one of the performers is unavailable and asks Jason to help them on stage.

Should Jason help Mario or refuse?

The main decision in Afternoon Delight is whether Jason should join Mario and Lucky for their dance routine on stage in Delights. Full disclosure: we absolutely did the dance, but maybe you aren’t fun. You’ll be presented with two options: Help or Don’t Help.

This splits the mission down two paths. Here’s what happens with each choice:

Choose Help:

Jason will join Mario and Lucky on stage for the performance.

Jason will dance for Lucia.

Lucia uses this distraction to sneak into the back office and try to steal the money.

Lucia is eventually caught by security, forcing Jason to intervene and defeat the bikers.

You’ll need to complete an additional section to rescue Lucia.

Choose Don’t Help:

Mario and the other dancers leave the stage.

Frankie, the boss of Delights takes over the performance, but the crowd isn’t impressed.

Jason fires a shot into the ceiling to start the robbery.

The mission moves straight into the safe robbery and shootout which conclude the mission.

Both choices lead to the same overall outcome and pay the same amount once the mission is finished.

Regardless of your decision, you’ll eventually need to access the safe in the club’s back office.

The Delights safe code in GTA 6 is 2008.

Enter this combination to unlock the safe and collect the money.

If you’ve chosen to help Mario, Lucia will attempt to access the office while Jason is performing. Unfortunately, security catches her, and Jason must come to her rescue.

If you refused to dance, the robbery begins immediately after Jason fires his weapon. You’ll need to make your way to the office and collect the cash.

Once you’ve emptied the safe and collected the cash, Delights’ security will be fully alerted, and you’ll need to fight your way out of the building. If you’re loud before you grab the money, security can be alerted early.

Now it’s time to leave. After leaving Delights, Jason and Lucia will be pursued by a group of bikers from the bar. This is similar to when you’re escaping the police, however, if you kill the bikers in order to shake them, there are fewer repercussions.

Now it’s time to meet Vicki to deliver the money and watch the mission’s final cutscene. Once you’ve delivered the money, the Afternoon Delight mission will be complete. This is also the final in-person appearance of Vicki, though you can still call her later in the game.

GTA 6 Afternoon Delight rewards

Completing the GTA 6 Afternoon Delight missions earns you $10,000, which Vicki sends to Jason and Lucia through BuckMe the following in-game day.

This money will help towards the $15,000 required to fund their move.

It’s almost the end of Chapter 2, as Jason and Lucia plan to head back to Vice City.