Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here, and it’s easily one of the largest video games ever created.

Making your way through the State of Leonida can be a daunting prospect, and there may be parts of the game that confuse you, need more explanation or may just benefit from a nudge in the right direction.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this evolving guide to Grand Theft Auto 6, to help you navigate your way through this enormous game.

This guide is being updated regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back for new and update guides as you make your way through Grand Theft Auto 6.

Things you need to know – Grand Theft Auto 6

If you’re just starting out and playing the game for the first time, you may have some questions about what lies ahead, so you can prepare accordingly.

The following guides will give you the basic information you need to know at the start of your GTA 6 journey.

GTA 6 Complete Walkthrough

Here you’ll find our mission by mission walkthrough of GTA 6. We’ll be updating this as players get the chance to play through the game over the next week and beyond. All of our mission walkthrough guides for GTA 6 are spoiler-free.

In our GTA 6 complete walkthroughs, we’ll highlight the choices you can make in certain missions, collectibles that pop-up during the main story, and more.

Chapter 1:

GTA 6 Side Quests Walkthrough

In this section of our complete GTA 6 guides hub, you’ll find rundowns of all the side missions in GTA 6. GTA 6 breaks side missions into the more traditional side missions that you start by reaching a letter on the map, and the smaller incidents that can pop up as you roam around Leonida. We’ll keep everything here so it’s easier to look through.

GTA 6 Collectibles Guide

In this section of our guide, we’ll list every collectible in GTA 6. There are literally hundreds of collectible cards, magazines, art pieces and much more scattered across the game, so this section will be updated organically as we pick them off the map.