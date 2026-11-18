Cheats are a classic part of the GTA franchise. If you’re reading this, you probably remember going to a cheat code website in the early 2000s and copying down GTA cheats for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and more.

While cheats have had less prominence in recent games in the series, fans always look for new GTA cheats to spice up their game when they aren’t looking to take things too seriously. In this GTA 6 cheats guide, we’ll explain how cheats work in GTA 6, and list what cheats you can use in the game.

Like all our guides, we strive to be spoiler-free, so feel free to explore our GTA 6 guides without worrying that your adventures in Leonida will be impacted.

GTA 6 Cheats: Are cheats in GTA 6?

Yes, cheats are in GTA 6.

Unlike GTA 5, cheats aren’t accessed via the in-game phone. In GTA 5, players could enter cheat codes as soon as they got access to the phone, meaning their first playthrough could be impacted by cheats.

In GTA 6, cheats are unlocked by completing in-game challenges, after you’ve reached a certain point in Jason and Lucia’s story.

For example, to spawn a certain vehicle, you may have to complete a certain challenge, at which point, the ability to spawn the vehicle will be permanently unlocked from the menu.

How do you use cheats in GTA 6?

Cheats can only be used after you reach a certain late-game mission, though it’s possible to complete the objectives required to unlock the cheats before you can use them. They can be found in progress menu, when you unlock the menu option.

List of GTA 6 cheats

It’s too early to list all of the GTA 6 cheats.

We will update this list as players progress through the game, and we’ll list the requirements for each cheat.