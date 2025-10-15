Goodra Evolution: How to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Wondering how to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

Pokémon Legends Z-A is here, and brings with it plenty of classic Pokémon. However, some of these Pokémon have some obscure evolution techniques that may be confusing for players who aren’t familiar with them.

One of the most obscure evolution methods involves Sliggoo and Goodra. While an obscure sidequest later in the game will explain the method to you, if you want to get Goodra sooner, you can check out this guide.

So read on to find out how to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Goodra Evolution: How to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra

To evolve Sliggoo into Goodra, you’re first going to have to find Goomy. Goomy is a dragon type that can be found in multiple locations across Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Goomy can be found near the Saison Canal, as well as in the Lumiose Sewers.

To evolve Sliggoo into Goodra, you must first reach level 50. This is the earliest you can evolve Sliggoo. Once you have a level 50 Sliggoo, you have to wait until it is raining in Lumoise City. Once it is raining, you’ll be able to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra.

Currently, there is no way to force rain to occur in the game, as the weather system is entirely random. However, you are able to wait at benches around the city, so doing this a few times can re-roll which weather you get in-game.