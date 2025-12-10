Gimmighoul location Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension

You can get Gimmighoul very early in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension.

The Paldea Pokémon makes a return in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, and in this guide, we’ll tell you where to get it.

We’ll also explain how to evolve Gimmighoul, as it will involve a fairly lengthy grind.

Where to get Gimmighoul in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension

In order to get Gimmighoul in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, you have to speak to a trainer who explains that he travels all over collecting rare Pokémon from different regions.

He offers you Gimmighoul, a Pokémon from the Paldea region, on the proviso that you raise the Pokémon for him, and evolve it.

He can be found at the map marker below, near Wild Zone 20.

Simply speak to the trainer, and he’ll give you the Pokémon. He’ll beg you to evolve the Pokémon, and also help you on your way with the task.

How to evolve Gimmighoul

In order to evolve Gimmighoul in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, you need to collect 999 Gimmighoul coins. Thankfully, the game gives you 413 coins right from the start of this mission, making things easier.

You can find bonus Gimmighoul coins in Hyperspace Lumiose as loot on the ground.